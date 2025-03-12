Liverpool are eyeing a summer move for Borussia Dortmund star Nico Schlotterbeck as a potential replacement for Virgil Van Dijk, according to reliable German journalist Christian Falk.

The Reds are looking ahead to the summer transfer window for squad reinforcements with big concerns over the futures of star trio Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Van Dijk, who are all out of contract at the end of the season.

Arne Slot is keen to bolster the squad to improve despite a stellar campaign which currently sees them sit 15 points clear at the top of the Premier League table, and a new defender is seen as a priority with limited options already.

Liverpool Eyeing Schlotterbeck

Dortmund want to keep him

Ibrahima Konate will be entering the final 12 months of his contract this summer while Joe Gomez could move on in the transfer window due to a lack of game time this season.

That has made the position something Slot is keen to strengthen, and Dortmund star Schlotterbeck has emerged as a top target after his performances in the Bundesliga.

Nico Schlotterbeck Dortmund Stats 2024/25 Appearances 38 Assists 4 Blocks 43 Tackle percentage 65.2% Clearances 103 Interceptions 40

Described as 'one of the most complete centre-backs in the world', Schlotterbeck is under contract at the Signal Iduna Park until 2027 and currently earns a little over £4m-per-year. But Dortmund are keen to hand him a new contract to fend off interest from Liverpool and others.

However, Liverpool are reportedly ready to offer a fee worth in excess of £40m to get a deal done for the 25-year-old which could force Dortmund to consider a sale if he doesn't agree terms on a new contract.

Slot is also likely to try and add a new midfielder, right-back and forward to his squad with the likes of Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez linked with a move away from Anfield as part of the squad overhaul.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef - correct as of 12/03/2025.