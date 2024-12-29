Liverpool are monitoring Sheffield United's rising star Ryan One, who is shining in the EFL Championship, as per Alan Nixon. The Reds could have the future in mind as they set their sights on the 18-year-old.

One has broken into the Blades' first team amid their push for Premier League promotion. Chris Wilder's men sit top of the EFL Championship and have been excellent in attack this season.

The young Scot has made a bright start to life at Bramall Lane, netting a header on his league debut in a 2-1 win over Bristol City (November 5). He has a profile Arne Slot is perhaps lacking at Anfield, a physical frontman whose aerial abilities have earned many plaudits.

One joined Sheffield United from Hamilton Academical in September 2023 and quickly rose through the club's youth ranks. Should he move to the Premier League leaders, he could be an excellent target man for the Merseysiders in the long term.

Nixon: Liverpool Building A Dossier on Ryan One

The Scottish teenager is on the Reds' radar

Nixon reports on his Patreon that Liverpool are keeping tabs on One and his development at Sheffield United amid a potential move for the powerful forward. They are 'poised to make a move for him' although it would take a 'big fee' to lure him away from Bramall Lane. He could follow in the footsteps of his compatriot Ben Doak, 19, who joined from Celtic's youth academy in July 2023.

Wilder praised the Blades' recruitment team, especially former head scout Paul Mitchell, for finding talent of One's ilk. He said after watching the Scot in a 1-0 win against Sheffield Wednesday (via the Yorkshire Post):

It's a great spot by (then-head of recruitment) Paul Mitchell and the board needs appreciating for spending a couple of quid on a real unknown player.

One, dubbed 'one of Scotland's most talented' youngsters, had caught the eye at Hamilton with four goals and one assist in 36 games for the Scottish outfit. He's also been a prominent member of the Scotland U19 team since debuting in September 2023, registering two goals and as many assists in 15 games.

Ryan One EFL Championship Stats Appearances 8 Starts 1 Goals 1 Expected Goals (xG) 0.36 Successful Dribbles 0.3 (33%) Ground Duels Won 0.9 (47%) Aerial Duels Won 0.5 (24%) Key Passes 0.1 Accurate Passes Per Game 2.1 (65%)

The potential arrival of One at Liverpool could lead to Jayden Danns' departure and the 18-year-old is eyed by Derby County. The Rams have joined the queue for the English striker, and a loan move could take place in January to give him more game time. He's made just one four-minute cameo appearance under Slot.

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt and SofaScore - correct as of 29/12/2024.