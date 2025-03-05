Liverpool are considering AC Milan forward Rafael Leao as a possible replacement for Luis Diaz, according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

The Premier League leaders are reportedly keeping a close eye on Leao ahead of the summer transfer window, with Diaz’s long-term future at Anfield uncertain.

The Colombian winger will enter the final 24 months of his contract this summer and remains a player of interest for Spanish giants Barcelona, who were linked with a move last year.

Leao is among the players under consideration if Diaz leaves, alongside promising Como winger Assane Diao.

Liverpool Tracking Rafael Leao

Barcelona are also in the race

According to Galetti, AC Milan are prepared to part ways with some of their key first-team stars this summer, as they look unlikely to qualify for the Champions League.

Sergio Conceicao's side sit ninth in Serie A with 11 games to go and are 11 points behind Juventus in fourth.

While full-back Theo Hernandez looks ‘destined to leave’, Leao, praised as 'one of the best players in the world', is also expected to attract interest, with Liverpool and Barcelona monitoring him.

The Catalans reportedly made an official approach for the Portugal international in December and expressed their desire to open negotiations with Leao for the summer.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have Leao firmly on their radar but may need to offload Diaz first to fund the move, which could cost around €100m (£83m).

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Leao has scored 10 goals and provided eight assists in 38 appearances for Milan this season.

Liverpool are on course to clinch their second-ever Premier League title and hold a 13-point lead over Arsenal in second, though the Gunners have a game in hand.

Arne Slot’s side will visit Paris Saint-Germain for the Champions League Round of 16 second leg on Wednesday before welcoming Southampton this weekend.

Rafael Leao's AC Milan Stats (2024/25 Serie A) Games 25 Goals 6 Assists 6 Expected goals 6.2 Minutes played 1,745

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Fabrizio Romano: Liverpool Eyeing Move for 'Magnificent' Star According to Fabrizio Romano, Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez is being targeted by Liverpool ahead of the summer transfer window.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 05-03-25.