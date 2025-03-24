Liverpool are among a host of Premier League and European clubs tracking Ecuadorian starlet Johan Martinez, according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

The Reds, along with Brighton, Manchester City and Bayer Leverkusen, are all keeping close tabs on the 15-year-old prodigy, who plays for Ecuadorian side Independiente del Valle.

Martinez is believed to have impressed scouts with his dribbling, speed and technical skills, drawing comparisons to Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembele.

A move to Europe now seems increasingly likely for the teenager, with Liverpool and other clubs gearing up for an intense battle for his signature this summer.

Liverpool Tracking Johan Martinez

Among Premier League clubs keen on the 15-year-old

According to Galetti, Liverpool must act fast if they are to sign Martinez this summer, as at least five more clubs are believed to be in the race for the Ecuadorian.

Alongside Premier League interest, there is growing admiration from Bundesliga and Serie A sides, with the coming weeks deemed ‘crucial’ in determining the 15-year-old's future.

Martinez could soon become the latest export from Independiente del Valle to Europe, following the likes of Moises Caicedo, Willian Pacho, Kendry Paez and Piero Hincapie.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Liverpool need 16 points from their final nine games to guarantee a second Premier League title.

While Martinez’s arrival would be one for the future, Liverpool are also expected to target first-team reinforcements on the wing this summer.

The Premier League leaders could be forced into the market if Mohamed Salah leaves on a free transfer, while Luis Diaz’s future is also becoming increasingly uncertain.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Colombia international will have a ‘concrete possibility’ to leave Anfield this summer, with Saudi Pro League clubs and Barcelona registering their interest.

Diaz has been a regular under Arne Slot this season, making 42 appearances across all competitions, scoring 13 goals and providing five assists.

Arne Slot's Liverpool Record (2024/25 Premier League) Games 29 Wins 21 Draws 7 Losses 1 Points per game 2.41

