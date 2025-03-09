Liverpool are weighing up a potential move for the 16-year-old Georgian sensation Saba Kharebashvili, according to Football Insider.

Kharebashvili currently plays for Dinamo Tbilisi in his native country, where his form has captured the attention of a number of Europe’s elite clubs. Despite his young age, Kharebashvili has already shown that he is comfortable playing anywhere in a defensive line, something that will appeal massively to interested parties.

A Georgian youth international, Kharebashvili has already racked up over 20 senior appearances in the Erovnuli Liga, the top flight of Georgian football. His evident quality, combined with the exceedingly-high level of potential he has, makes him an understandable target for a bigger club, with Transfermarkt referring to him as "one of the most exciting young players in the world."

Saba Kharebashvili Career League Stats So Far Appearances 29 Goals 0 Assists 3 Minutes Played 2,344'

It would seem that Liverpool have become the latest team to enter the race for Kharebashvili, yet another sign of how highly regarded he already is.

Liverpool Like Kharebashvili

Teenager would be a signing for the future

According to Football Insider, were Liverpool to sign Kharebashvili, it would be with a view of him joining the first team in a couple of years from now. The Georgian would, to begin his life at Anfield, play within their academy which, given the standard of the Premier League, makes complete sense.

Liverpool have enjoyed a blistering debut season under Arne Slot, who was chosen to succeed the long-serving Jurgen Klopp after the German stood down from his post at the end of the 2023/24 campaign. Despite initial worries, Slot has Liverpool pushing for honours both domestically and on the continent.

A signing such as Kharebashvili would not only be a smart addition, but a clear sign that the club holds the utmost faith in Slot for the future. Kharebashvili has also been linked with Real Madrid and Barcelona, with neither of those sides targeting any prospects but the absolute best on offer.

Should Liverpool be successful in securing Kharebashvili’s signature, it would represent a brilliant piece of business.

(All stats are from Transfermarkt and are correct as of 09/03/2025)