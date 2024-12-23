Liverpool are considering taking advantage of Lyon's precarious financial situation by making a move for their attacking gem Rayan Cherki, according to Foot Mercato (via Spanish outlet Fichajes.net).

The Ligue 1 club is struggling financially and must generate income to meet the Direction Nationale du Controle de Gestion (DCNG) requirements. If they fail to do so, they risk administrative relegation to the second division of French football.

Cherki, 21, has been a shining light for Les Gones despite the gloomy mood around the Groupama Stadium. The French attacking midfielder has pulled the strings for Pierre Sage's side and is one of his nation's most highly-regarded young talents. His best work comes in a number 10 role, but he can also influence games on the wing.

Lyon could cash in on Cherki to help improve their financial situation at a fee of around €30 million (£24.9 million), and this has alerted Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain. The European giants could be involved in a transfer tug-of-war for the two-cap France U23 international.

Liverpool view Cherki as a unique transfer opportunity

Arne Slot could add more creativity to his side

Liverpool have been faultless in attack this season under Arne Slot, and the Dutchman has a fine pool of attacking midfielders to call upon. Cherki would only add more competition to an exciting squad at Slot's disposal and may eye a starting role at Anfield.

Cherki, a tricky playmaker who is excellent in possession, has been earning rave reviews in France amid his stunning season with Lyon. Scouted's statistical analysis of his Shot-Creating Actions per 90 puts him top of all players in Europe's Big Five Leagues. They claim he's 'one of the most gifted players you will ever watch'. He'd add creativity to the Reds side and help Slot in his bid to bring the Premier League title to Merseyside.

Dominik Szoboszlai could be the Liverpool star most at risk of losing his place in Slot's side if Cherki were to arrive. Many, including Ian Wright, have doubts about the £60 million Hungarian amid inconsistent performances at Anfield.

Rayan Cherki vs Dominik Szoboszlai - 2024-25 Stats Statistic Rayan Cherki (Ligue 1) Dominik Szoboszlai (Premier League) Appearances 11 15 Goals 3 1 Assists 3 1 Ground Duels Won 3.6 (46) 2.3 (48%) Big Chances Created 6 5 Key Passes 2.1 1.6

The Reds need to see off competition from PSG for Cherki, and that could be difficult, given the Parisians can offer him the chance to stay in his homeland. That said, Lyon will likely prefer to sell to a foreign club rather than one of their Ligue 1 rivals.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 21/12/2024.