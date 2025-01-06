Liverpool could be set to make a move for Bayern Munich star Leroy Sane, reports have stated - with the Reds keeping an eye on his contract situation with his future at the Bundesliga giants still in the balance. The Reds have had a superb season in the Premier League, winning 14 of their 19 games so far this season - and should they repeat that in the second half of the season, the top-flight title will almost certainly be destined for Merseyside for the second time in its 33-year history.

However, the club only had a timid transfer window in the summer, with their only incoming this summer being out-of-favour star Federico Chiesa - and their financially-prudent behaviour means they could use their reserves to sign Sane, despite being in a race with other Premier League clubs to secure his services.

Report: Liverpool 'Monitoring' Leroy Sane Move This Window

The Reds could look to add proven quality to their ranks to win the league again next season

The report from Football Insider states that Sane is wanted by Liverpool in the January transfer window, with the Reds 'monitoring' a move for the German by keeping an eye on his situation at the Allianz Arena. The 28-year-old has entered the final six months of his estimated £330,000-per-week contract at Bayern, and can agree a pre-contract with clubs outside his homeland in anticipation of the 2025/26 season.

Leroy Sane's Premier League statistics - Bayern Munich squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 11 =12th Goals 3 =4th Key Passes Per Game 1.1 =8th Dribbles Per Game 1.3 5th Shots Per Game 2.2 3rd Match rating 6.81 11th

The Reds are keen on bringing him back to England this month, however, with talks over a new deal under Vincent Kompany failing to progress yet. Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea are also thought to be in the race for his signature.

But the Reds' form in the Premier League and the Champions League this season could be the clincher, with Arne Slot's men well-placed to complete a historic quadruple by virtue of being in the League Cup semi-finals against a struggling Tottenham Hotspur side, and being given a favourable draw at home to Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup third round.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Leroy Sane has scored 14 goals in 67 games for Germany's national team.

Sane has started just seven games from 17 in the Bundesliga and the Champions League combined this season, and having registered 82 goals and assists in just 135 games under Pep Guardiola at City, the 'phenomenal' star has shown that he can cut it at Premier League level before, which would make him an ideal target for the Reds as they look to improve their squad for the start of a potential dynasty under the Dutch boss.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 06-01-25.