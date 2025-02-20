Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen has reportedly found his way onto the shortlists of Chelsea and Liverpool after his stellar run of form in the Premier League in recent months - with both clubs taking a keen interest amid a supposed £50million release clause coming to light.

Huijsen began his season on the bench and with fleeting substitute appearances under Andoni Iraola, only starting two games from the Cherries' first 13 in the Premier League - but scoring on his return to the XI against Tottenham Hotspur back in early December, he's been an ever-present since, and also added to his tally with another strike later that month, this time against Manchester United. That has seen clubs take a huge interest in his talents - with Liverpool and Chelsea thought to be scouting him out.

Report: Liverpool, Chelsea Keen on Dean Huijsen

The Bournemouth star has been formidable in recent weeks

The report from talkSPORT states that Bournemouth are braced for a summer battle to keep several of their players, having seen them rise into fifth in the Premier League as we enter the business end of the season.

Dean Huijsen's Premier League statistics - Bournemouth squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 19 =8th Goals 2 =5th Aerial Duels Won Per Game 2 2nd Clearances Per Game 4.5 2nd Interceptions Per Game 1.6 2nd Match rating 7.01 5th

The Cherries have been superb, but one of their standout stars has been Huijsen, who only joined from Juventus in the summer for £15.2million, and the Dutch-born star is believed to have a release clause in his contract - which has attracted interest from Liverpool and Chelsea in the 'phenomenal' star.

With his price tag being set at £50million, Huijsen has plenty of suitors after a superb breakthrough on the south coast, and Chelsea are always on the lookout for young talent, whilst Liverpool could be in the market for a long-term replacement for Virgil Van Dijk due to his contract expiring - whilst Arne Slot may also have to contend with Ibrahima Konate joining Paris Saint-Germain after he was linked last week.

Bournemouth have been on an incredible run in the Premier League, losing just one game in their last 13 in the top-flight - at home to leaders Liverpool - and that has seen them enter the race for Champions League football with five spots likely to be awarded to England's top clubs this season thanks to UEFA's co-efficient rules.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Dean Huijsen made 18 appearances for Netherlands' youth teams before switching allegiance to Spain's under-21 side, where he has six caps and one goal.

Huijsen, a Dutch-Spanish defender who moved to the Iberian Peninsula at the age of five, also scored two goals in just 14 Serie A appearances on loan at Roma last season - and his growth in arguably the world's best league means that he will be a name in transfer circles for months to come.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 20-02-25.

