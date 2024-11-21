Liverpool could be set to add a new striker to their ranks in the coming weeks with reports suggesting that they have ramped up their efforts to sign Inter Milan star Marcus Thuram - with interest in his services increasing since Arne Slot came to the club.

Thuram had a slow start to life as a striker-come-winger, but a breakthrough season at Guingamp in France saw him secure a move to Borussia Monchengladbach; and after somewhat impressing in the Bundesliga, Inter signed him on a free transfer in the summer of 2023. 15 goals in 46 games for the Nerazzuri meant Thuram endured one of his best-ever seasons, and that has continued this season with seven in 12 - leading to reports that Slot could look to bring him to the club.

Liverpool 'Continue' to Watch Marcus Thuram

The striker has been in red-hot form this season

The report from Gazetta states that Thuram has a £71million release clause inserted into his contract, which runs until 2028 - but that hasn't deterred interest from Liverpool.

Marcus Thuram's Serie A statistics - Inter Milan squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Minutes played 976 2nd Goals 7 1st Key Passes Per Game 1.3 =3rd Shots Per Game 2.7 2nd Aerial Duels Won Per Game 2.3 2nd Match rating 7.45 1st

Whilst the Reds are credited with the most interest, there are unnamed teams from the Premier League also keen on his services, though Liverpool are leading the race. The report adds that the club already had Thuram in their sights during Jurgen Klopp's time at Anfield prior to his exit in the summer, whilst the 'phenomenal' Thuram's representatives know that their appreciation of him in the post-Klopp era has continued - instead growing throughout this season, where Slot has overseen a superb start to the season which has seen Liverpool go five points clear of Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

Elsewhere, Thuram is childhood friends with Anfield summer signing Federico Chiesa, who joined up with Slot's men in the summer. The duo played together on the sidelines at Parma whilst parents Lilian and Enrico respectively wore the famous shirts of the Emilio-Romagna club and that could potentially be a factor in a move.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marcus Thuram has 29 caps for France but he's recorded just two goals.

However, the report states that Thuram's love for Inter makes him 'deaf to any courtship' from other clubs - which could throw a spanner in the works for Slot. At the moment, Thuram is thought to only see Inter as his future and he's given himself a precise mission - to drag them to further success than last season and to oust Lautaro Martinez as the club's main striker.

Related Jamie Carragher Named Worst Player he Played With at Liverpool El Hadji Diouf’s time at Liverpool was marked by feuds with Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher, with both later criticising him as a teammate.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 21-11-24.