Liverpool have identified Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon as an ‘attractive option’ to replace Luis Diaz in the summer, according to Fichajes.

The Premier League leaders could be forced into the wide-forward market if Diaz departs after the season and have continued to admire Gordon, who was on their radar last year.

Fichajes claim Gordon’s ability to play on both wings and aggressive attacking style make him an ‘ideal choice’ for Arne Slot’s system, although negotiations with Newcastle will not be easy.

The Magpies tied the 23-year-old to a new long-term deal in October and have no intention of selling one of Eddie Howe’s most important players this summer.

Liverpool Interested in Anthony Gordon

Newcastle hesitant to sell the 23-year-old

According to Fichajes, Liverpool could be prepared to spend big on Gordon next summer, but much will depend on Diaz’s future at Anfield.

The Colombian winger is reportedly attracting interest from several European clubs, and his departure would push Liverpool into the market for a replacement.

Diaz, praised as 'outstanding' by Jurgen Klopp, was linked with a move to Barcelona last summer and will enter the final 24 months of his contract in July.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Diaz has scored 13 goals and provided three assists in 35 appearances across all competitions this season.

Liverpool were reportedly interested in signing Gordon last summer and even held talks with Newcastle when the Magpies were under pressure to sell players due to PSR regulations.

However, they instead offloaded youngsters Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson and kept Gordon, who is now on course for another impressive Premier League season.

The England international, praised as 'phenomenal' by Jeff Stelling, has scored six goals and provided five assists in 24 top-flight appearances this term, with four more goal involvements in cup competitions.

Anthony Gordon's Newcastle Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 24 Goals 6 Assists 5 Expected goals 7.4 Goal-creating actions 11 Minutes played 1,928

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 18-02-25.