Liverpool have reportedly identified Fulham defender Antonee Robinson as an ideal replacement for Andy Robertson at left-back, former scout Mick Brown has revealed.

The Reds are reportedly looking to bring in a long-term replacement for the Scotsman in early 2025 and have earmarked Robinson as an option, having been impressed with his solid performances in the Premier League.

The American defender has started all 16 of Fulham’s games this term and has managed six assists, proving to be a constant threat going forward on the left.

The 'phenomenal' 27-year-old ranks joint third in top-flight assists this term, behind Bukayo Saka (10) and Mohamed Salah (9).

According to Brown, Liverpool are ‘definitely’ keeping an eye on Robinson ahead of the January transfer window as they look to bolster Arne Slot’s squad with more new arrivals:

“He’s definitely one they’re interested in signing. After his performance at Anfield, I’d expect that interest will only have increased. “He’s very similar to Robertson, actually, in the way he’s always willing to get forward and cause problems on the overlap getting problems in. “Over the last few years, there’s been nobody better at that than Robertson, but now you could make the argument that Robinson is right up there.” “So as far as I’ve heard, they view him as the ideal replacement in that position.“

Liverpool were one of the quietest clubs in the Premier League this summer, welcoming only Federico Chiesa to their senior squad and securing a deal for goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, who will join next summer.

However, they are expected to be active in 2025 and reportedly view left-back as one of the priority positions to strengthen, considering Robertson will turn 31 in March and will have 12 months left on his contract at the end of the season.

Fulham will be in a strong negotiating position if Liverpool come calling for Robinson in 2025, as he is under contract at Craven Cottage until June 2028, having signed a new five-year deal last year.

The American full-back has been linked with a move away from Fulham for the past 12 months, with Manchester United also often mentioned in reports as his potential suitors.

Antonee Robinson's Fulham Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 16 Goals 0 Assists 6 Pass accuracy % 76.0 Tackles per 90 3.13 Minutes played 1,440

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 17-12-24.