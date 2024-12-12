Liverpool could be set to add one of the Premier League's most promising attackers to their ranks in the coming year, according to reports - with Brighton's Joao Pedro being named as one of their 'priorities' to enhance their attack in what looks set to be a summer of change for Arne Slot in 2025.

Pedro joined the Seagulls at the start of last season from Championship outfit Watford, scoring nine Premier League goals in his debut season on the south coast, alongside an impressive six goals in six Europa League games - and with four already in the top-flight this campaign, it's seen Liverpool take an interest in his services.

Report: Liverpool Name Joao Pedro as 'Priority Target'

The Brazilian has been in superb form for Brighton's attacking side

The report from Brazilian outlet UOL states that Liverpool have put Joao Pedro as one of their 'priorities' to reinforce their attack next summer, and the Reds are intending to start negotiations with Brighton in January - with the Seagulls being one of the most 'complicated' clubs to negotiate with in England.

Joao Pedro's Premier League statistics - Brighton squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 4 2nd Assists 3 1st Key Passes Per Game 1 =4th Shots Per Game 1.8 =3rd Dribbles Per Game 1.2 2nd Match rating 7.21 1st

Pedro has been closely monitored by Liverpool's recruitment team for five years, when he joined Watford in the 2019/20 season after moving from Brazilian side Fluminense. It's thought that Pedro has the exact profile that Arne Slot is looking for, being a 'really magical' attacker that can finish but also help in the build-up phase - something they haven't had since compatriot Roberto Firmino left the club.

At this moment in time, initial talks between Pedro's agents and Liverpool are simply to explore a deal - however, the Reds could speed up a deal, with Manchester United also thought to be interested in securing a deal for Pedro. However, ex-United duo Erik ten Hag and Dan Ashworth had shown interest in Pedro as a 'long-term target', but with Ruben Amorim now at the helm, it's unsure whether their interest will be followed up.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Joao Pedro has 16 goals in 71 Premier League games for both Watford and Brighton.

Pedro has a strong record against the bigger clubs in England and that could be a huge reason to take the Brazilian to Anfield, as he could come up trumps in huge title battle clashes - with Slot already doing a brilliant job of that, having beaten Manchester City and Chelsea, alongside drawing away at Arsenal.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 12-12-24.