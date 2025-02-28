Liverpool are monitoring Como winger Assane Diao ahead of the summer transfer window, journalist Khadim Diakhate has revealed.

The Reds have reportedly taken notice of Diao’s impressive performances in Serie A under Cesc Fabregas and are closely tracking the Senegal international.

Liverpool could enter their second season under Arne Slot with multiple changes in their frontline, with the futures of Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez now uncertain.

The Egypt international has just over four months remaining on his Anfield contract, while Nunez remains a target for Saudi Pro League clubs, who showed concrete interest in January.

Liverpool Tracking Assane Diao

Two Premier League clubs are interested

According to Diakhate, both Liverpool and Newcastle are closely following Diao’s performances in Serie A ahead of the summer market.

The 19-year-old, praised as 'ridiculous' by Antonio Mango, joined Como from Real Betis in January but has already caught the attention of top Premier League clubs with his standout displays.

In his first eight Serie A appearances, the Spain U19 international has scored five goals, including the winner in Como’s 2-1 victory over league leaders Napoli last weekend.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Diao made 47 senior appearances for Real Betis, scoring six goals and providing three assists.

Liverpool are preparing for a busy summer under Slot after two relatively quiet transfer windows.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, the Reds are also eyeing defensive reinforcements, with Fulham duo Antonee Robinson and Dean Huijsen on their radar.

Slot is reportedly particularly keen on Robinson’s arrival, having identified him as a long-term replacement for Andy Robertson, who has been linked with a potential departure.

Liverpool remain on course to clinch the Premier League title and are sitting 13 points ahead of Arsenal with 10 games remaining.

Assane Diao's Como Stats (2024/25 Serie A) Games 8 Goals 5 Assists 0 Expected goals 2.0 Expected assisted goals 0.2 Minutes played 665

