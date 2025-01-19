Liverpool could be set to get a huge deal over the line for Real Madrid star Brahim Diaz, according to reports from Spain - with the midfielder being frustrated by his lack of first-team opportunities in the capital.

The Reds have been exceptional in all competitions this season, sitting top of the Premier League and Champions League tables, alongside reaching the League Cup semi-final, where they have the chance to overcome a deficit against Tottenham Hotspur. But that may not stop any signings being brought in and Diaz could be on their radar ahead of a potential move.

Report: Diaz Has 'Generated' Interest From Liverpool

The Malaga-born star hasn't been starting games regularly

The report from Fichajes states that Diaz's situation at the Santiago Bernabeu is generating interest from European clubs. Despite boasting superb talent, the Spaniard has struggled to solidify his spot in Carlo Ancelotti's team due to the other exceptional talent in their midfield, such as Jude Bellingham, Federico Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga.

Brahim Diaz's La Liga statistics - Real Madrid squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 14 =11th Goals 2 6th Key Passes Per Game 0.9 8th Shots Per Game 0.5 =11th Dribbles Per Game 1 5th Match rating 6.71 13th

It's sparked the attention of other clubs who are willing to offer him a more prominent role in the team - and one of those is Liverpool. The Reds have been monitoring the former Manchester City star for a number of months, and with the report stating that Mohamed Salah is 'likely' to leave the club at the end of the season, Slot is looking for a skilful and creative winger to provide balance.

Diaz fits the bill superbly, being labelled as 'simply unbelievable' - and having also played in the central areas in his time in Milan and Italy, and the chance to become a regular first-team player at Anfield could prove to be 'irresistable' to the Morocco international.

Diaz joined from Manchester City at the midway point of the 2018-19 season for a fee of around £22million, and despite his three seasons on loan at AC Milan, he's not played much this season with just two goals in 23 appearances - with only 10 of those being starts.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Brahim Diaz has an impressive seven goals for Morocco in just eight caps.

He's a part of one of the best young midfield contingencies of all time, and that hasn't been to his advantage - but with Liverpool needing recruits on the right and through the middle, Slot would be hard-pressed to find many other options.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 19-01-25.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.