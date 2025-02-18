Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has earmarked Feyenoord defender Givairo Read as a long-term replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold, according to CaughtOffside.

The English right-back’s future at Anfield remains uncertain, with less than five months left on his contract, and if he decides to leave after the season, Slot reportedly has a successor in mind.

The Dutch tactician would then look to reunite with Read, whom he coached at Feyenoord last season and has continued to monitor this campaign.

Read is thought to be a target for multiple Premier League clubs, with Manchester United already seeing their advances rebuffed by the Dutchman, who is reportedly holding out for a potential reunion with Slot.

Liverpool Want to Sign Givairo Read

To replace Trent Alexander-Arnold

According to CaughtOffside, Liverpool have stepped up their interest in Read recently, and had scouts in attendance for Feyenoord’s clash with NAC Breda to watch the promising full-back in action.

The Dutch club are likely to be in a strong negotiating position if Liverpool decide to present an initial bid, as Read, who recently confessed his love for the Reds, is under contract until June 2028.

Liverpool are expected to move quickly for Read, praised as 'superb' by Adam Summerton, if Alexander-Arnold departs in an aim to fend off potential summer competition for the 18-year-old.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Read has made 19 first-team appearances for Feyenoord this season, scoring once and providing two assists.

Liverpool have yet to reach an agreement on new contracts for Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold, though the first two are now expected to stay and extend their Anfield stay.

The Reds maintained their seven-point lead at the top of the Premier League table last weekend with a 2-1 home win over Wolves and will next face Aston Villa on Wednesday night.

Givairo Read's Feyenoord Stats (2024/25 Eredivisie) Games 14 Starts 10 Goals 0 Assists 1 Minutes played 900

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Liverpool Fans Are Starting to Get Concerned About £150k p/w Star After Wolves display Arne Slot has hardly got anything wrong so far at Liverpool, but overplaying one key player has raised a few questions.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 18-02-25.