Liverpool and Arsenal are among a host of Premier League teams with a concrete interest in West Ham United winger Mohamed Kudus, according to MailOnline journalist Sami Mokbel.

The Ghanaian’s impressive stint at the London Stadium has turned the heads of the English heavyweights, who are now monitoring the 24-year-old’s development closely.

According to Mokbel, West Ham are expected to be reluctant to let Kudus depart cheaply next summer but are bracing for offers for the former Ajax starlet in 2025.

Kudus, labelled 'a difference maker', has an expensive release clause, worth £85m, that will be re-activated in the summer transfer window and may put off interested clubs as they look to comply with profit and sustainability rules.

The 24-year-old will also have three years remaining on his contract next summer, putting West Ham in a strong negotiating position if the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal come calling.

The report goes on to claim that despite Kudus settling in well at West Ham, he would be ‘fully open’ to leaving, particularly for a side that can offer Champions League football.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kudus has scored two goals in eight Premier League appearances for West Ham this season.

For Liverpool, the 'superstar' 24-year-old’s demands for a top European competition appear easily attainable at present.

The Reds are excelling in both the Premier League and the Champions League, sitting top of both tables, and went into the November international break following a convincing 2-0 win over Aston Villa last weekend.

After 11 rounds of league fixtures, Liverpool are already five points clear of reigning champions Manchester City and nine points ahead of title chasers Arsenal.

It remains to be seen if Arne Slot is open to bringing in any reinforcements in January, having been relatively quiet during his first transfer window at the club.

The Dutch tactician made only one permanent signing, bringing in Federico Chiesa, and secured goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, who is set to join the club next summer.

Mohamed Kudus' West Ham Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 8 Goals 2 Assists 0 Expected goals 2.8 Expected assists 0.8 Minutes played 663

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 14-11-24.