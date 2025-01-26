Liverpool are reportedly among a number of Premier League clubs eyeing a move for Sheffield United talent, Ryan One, having held a "long-standing interest", as per TBR Football.

The 2006-born forward has impressed scouts with his performances at Bramall Lane, having moved there in 2023 from Scottish outfit, Hamilton Academical. He has since been occasionally involved with the first-team, making 13 total career appearances for Sheffield United, albeit many of those coming off the bench.

Nonetheless, Tottenham, Brentford, Brighton and Ipswich Town have all been impressed by the striker alongside Liverpool, and a late move in the January transfer window could be on the cards.

Liverpool Eyeing Sheffield United Ace One

Spurs also hold an interest in the 18-year-old

According to the report from TBR, One could be forced to compete with new signings, Ben Brereton Diaz and Tom Cannon, for minutes in the second-half of the season. Despite that, the Blades are reluctant to see the 18-year-old depart, though a number of top-division clubs are queuing for his signature regardless.

Ryan One's 2024/25 Championship statistics Appearances 10 Minutes Played 261 Goals 1 Shots per 90 1.38 Key Passes per 90 0.69

Liverpool could be looking to consolidate the youth project at Anfield, and the talented 18-year-old, described as a "top talent", could be an ideal way to do so. Spurs are likely to see the Scotsman through a similar lens, as do the likes of Brentford and Brighton. In fact, the Seagulls were close to landing One when he was plying his trade in the Scottish football pyramid, though the deal ultimately fell through.

Meanwhile, the Reds could be willing to splurge serious money in their pursuit of youth talent, with £86 million Borussia Dortmund forward Jamie Gittens a keen target. Chelsea have similar ideas, though, and this could be a transfer saga to keep an eye on for next summer.

