Liverpool could make a January move for Feyenoord star Anis Hadj Moussa, according to reports - with Arne Slot potentially raiding his former club for one of their star performers this season after the Algerian international's rise from nowhere so far in the current campaign. Hadj Moussa, who was born in Paris, came through the youth academy at Ligue 1 outfit Lens before being released to join Belgian third division outfit Olympic Charleroi in the summer of 2022.

Fleeting around the Belgian divisions, he finally made his way to the Netherlands last season, and despite being relegated with Vitesse Arnhem, Feyenoord evidently saw enough in the Eredivisie to warrant a move for his talents. That has turned out to be a masterstroke, but some strong performances from the 'wizard' have already turned heads in Europe - with Liverpool keeping an eye on his availability.

Report: Liverpool 'Plotting' Hadj Moussa Move From Feyenoord

The attacker is in Arne Slot's sights once again

The report from Football Insider states that the Reds are plotting a move for Moussa, with the 22-year-old forward being closely watched by the Anfield scouting network after a promising start to life in the Netherlands.

Anis Hadj Moussa's Eredivisie statistics - Feyenoord squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 3 =4th Assists 1 =7th Key Passes Per Game 0.8 =12th Shots Per Game 1.4 =8th Dribbles Per Game 1.5 3rd Match rating 6.84 9th

Hadj Moussa joined Feyenoord in the summer from Belgian second-tier side Patro Eisden after impressing at the recently relegated Dutch side Vitesse in the second half of last season, and with six goals in 19 games for Slot's former side, he's certainly caught the eye of Liverpool's recruitment team.

Identified as a potential backup for Mohamed Salah after his performances so far this season, Slot is well aware of his talents after giving the green light for Hadj Moussa to join his Feyenoord side back in April, before moving to the Premier League leaders just months later.

Hadj Moussa has impressed this season, and won Man of the Match in the Champions League against Manchester City back in November - despite only starting the season as a fringe player under new manager Brian Priske.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Hadj Moussa has three caps for Algeria, scoring zero goals.

Despite being under contract until 2029, Salah's current backup option, Federico Chiesa, has rarely featured since a summer transfer from Juventus, and a replacement could be sought-after to offer Salah a reprieve when it comes to game time - and at the age of just 22, he could act as a long-term replacement for the Egyptian star should Salah decide to move on in the summer once his contract runs out on Merseyside.

