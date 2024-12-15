Liverpool have reportedly joined the race for Bayern Munich star, Alphonso Davies, who is set to be out of contract at the end of the season, reveals Mick Brown.

The Reds have enjoyed a stellar campaign thus far, topping the Premier League table with their exciting attacking football. Newly-appointed Arne Slot has transitioned seamlessly into his new role, and the squad appears finely balanced in many areas - save for a few concerns at left-back. Andrew Robertson’s form has been patchy at times this term, highlighted by a red card in Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Fulham this weekend, and while Kostas Tsimikas has proven an able deputy, bringing in a world-class reinforcement in the form of Davies would not go amiss amid Liverpool’s ambitions this season.

Liverpool Monitoring Davies' Contract Situation

The Canadian is currently subject to plenty of European interest

As per former Manchester United chief scout, Brown, speaking to Football Insider, Liverpool's recruitment team have been evaluating Davies as a prospective fit in Slot's system. He said:

"From what I hear, Liverpool have had scouts watching him. "The fact he’s available on a free is a big draw as well, for a player of his stature, because he’s very highly regarded. There is lots of interest in him from clubs across Europe, including Real Madrid, so Liverpool may not be able to compete financially with them. But if they’re looking that closely at him, they must be confident that they can reach an agreement. "There have been a few questions about Robertson so far this season as well, and a left-back is certainly on their radar, so if they can’t get this deal over the line, they’ll have to look elsewhere."

Alphonso Davies' 2024/25 Bundesliga statistics Matches played 12 Assists 1 Pass completion 90.5% Key passes per 90 1.79 Progressive passes per 90 6.16 Successful take-ons per 90 1.88

Liverpool remain keen, though they are not alone in pursuing Davies, who has previously been described as "world-class", ahead of a move next summer. Real Madrid and their rivals, Barcelona, have been linked with the Canadian international previously, while the Red Devils reportedly have a "meeting planned" for January, as they hope to bolster the left side of defense in Ruben Amorim's new-look set-up.

Meanwhile, the Merseyside outfit also face the potentiality of Trent Alexander-Arnold departing next summer, with the English international's contract running into its final months. As negotiations continue on a new agreement, the Reds have reportedly set their eyes on Chelsea star, Malo Gusto, as a potential replacement at full-back.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com - Correct as of 15/12/2024