Liverpool’s admiration for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi remains strong, despite their failure to secure the Spaniard’s signature last summer, according to The Athletic.

The Reds prioritised signing a holding midfielder in their first transfer window under Arne Slot and had identified Zubimendi as their sole target – only for the 25-year-old to turn down a move to Anfield in one of the biggest sagas of the summer.

Liverpool have since benefited from Ryan Gravenberch’s resurgence in the role, but another midfielder 'would be useful' for the Premier League leaders in 2025, given Wataru Endo’s reduced duties this season.

According to The Athletic, the Japan international is 'not ideally suited' to Slot’s football and appreciation for Zubimendi remains heading into January:

“Liverpool felt that Zubimendi had the perfect profile in terms of what Slot is looking for in a No 6 and they didn’t pursue an alternative in August because they felt no one else could offer the same skill set. Their admiration for the Spain international remains strong. “The Anfield hierarchy believed he came under pressure from Real Sociedad to stay put at his boyhood club when he U-turned, having initially indicated that he was keen on completing the switch to Merseyside. Real Sociedad and the player dispute that version of events.”

Zubimendi, now playing his fifth senior season for Real Sociedad, has been a key player for Imanol Alguacil’s side in recent years and continues to be so this campaign, especially with the departure of his midfield partner Mikel Merino to Arsenal.

The 'world-class' 25-year-old has made 18 appearances across all competitions this term, contributing two goals in La Liga.

Real Sociedad, however, have seen a slump in form since finishing the 2023/24 campaign in sixth place. They are now 10th in the table after 14 games, seven points behind Villarreal, who occupy the fourth Champions League spot in La Liga.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have enjoyed an impressive start to the season under Slot, topping both the Premier League and Champions League standings.

After beating reigning European champions Real Madrid 2-0 at Anfield, the Reds will next host Manchester City in a thrilling Anfield encounter on Sunday.

Martin Zubimendi's Real Sociedad Stats (2024/25 La Liga) Games 14 Goals 1 Assists 1 Goal-creating actions 3 Pass accuracy % 85.8 Minutes played 1,215

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 29-11-24.