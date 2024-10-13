Key Takeaways Liverpool's signing of Darwin Nunez is yet to have proved beneficial for all parties, and some in the club weren't convinced about signing the Uruguayan.

Jurgen Klopp went against advice from Ian Graham and pushed the Nunez deal.

Uncertainty lingers over Nunez's future at Anfield with Arne Slot preferring Diogo Jota thus far.

Jurgen Klopp is undisputably one of Liverpool's greatest-ever managers. The charismatic German transformed a sleeping giant languishing in mid-table obscurity back into a European powerhouse across his nine-year spell at Anfield.

The former Borussia Dortmund and Mainz boss got very little wrong during his memorable time in England. Of the 45 signings he made, the vast majority went on to achieve great success at the Merseyside-based club, such as Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

However, the jury remains out on some of the transfer dealings done in the final couple of years Klopp spent at Anfield. Chief among the players still yet to prove their worth in the famous red shirt is Uruguay international Darwin Nunez. The striker had huge shoes to fill with Roberto Firmino's time as the starting number nine coming to an end, and it was suggested by the data-led approach the club utilised at the time that Nunez wasn't the right fit.

Liverpool Warned Against Nunez Deal

Ian Graham wasn't convinced the player fit Klopp's play style

Michael Edwards was known as the man at the top of the tree when it came to the smart signings the Reds made during their era of modern dominance. Instead of going for the biggest name players - who would command eye-watering fees and wages - Liverpool were known to be shrewd operators who picked up lesser-known quantities that suited Klopp's style of play.

Eyebrows were raised when the likes of Salah, Sadio Mane and Georginio Wijnaldum walked through the door, but Klopp's incredible man-management ability helped elevate almost every single player to a new level. However, the 2022 arrival of Nunez went against the approach that had brought success to the English club. That's according to Liverpool's former first director of research Ian Graham.

A man who played a huge role in helping Edwards and the rest of the team secure the best players they could, Graham spoke to The Athletic in 2024 to relive the Nunez signing. He explained: "Nunez played brilliantly against Liverpool and that has an effect on people. It didn’t do him any harm in becoming a Liverpool player."

Darwin Nunez averages a goal every three games for Liverpool (34 in 103 appearances).

After impressing against Klopp's side in the Champions League for Benfica, it appears the true interest in the forward - from the manager's point of view at least - grew. Graham went on to express the doubts he had over the potential deal:

"The difficulty with Nunez was that he was a very different type of player to Firmino. My questions were: ‘Are we going to change our style or formation for him?’ Is he a good enough player that it might be worth making those changes?’. It was something we had resisted for many years. "We went through the same data process for Nunez as with other players. I wanted to make sure that everyone knew what a big change it would be with Nunez. It was more, ‘Are we sure we’re going to make the best use of him?’."

While there was an admission that Nunez was a good player in the right system, the main concerns appear to have been around the fit between player and club: "It’s different to whether they are any good or not. We always had a list of ‘great players but not for Liverpool’. Defensive full-backs, target men, crossing wingers — we just didn’t play in that style. It was clear that Nunez was a No 9. I wouldn’t say that the data said no to Nunez. It’s more ‘if we sign this player we have to understand this is the role we’ve seen him be effective in and is there currently a slot for him in our squad?’"

Klopp Went Against Advice

He took responsibility for getting the best out of Nunez

Despite the uncertainty among those behind the scenes, it was later claimed that Klopp personally pushed for the Uruguayan forward to be brought in to spearhead his frontline. The Times' Paul Joyce confirmed in 2024 that Christopher Nkunku was the recommended Firmino replacement, but the manager stressed he would burden the responsibility to get the best out of Nunez. Joyce reported:

"Nunez was very much a Klopp signing (Liverpool’s recruitment thinktank preferred Christopher Nkunku, then of RB Leipzig, who has spent this season injured at Chelsea) and the manager spoke about how it is his responsibility to provide the player with the confidence to perform."

However, after splashing £85 million and £140,000-per-week on the chaotic attacker, it's still unclear if Liverpool fans have seen the best of Nunez. His debut season in England was treated as a settling-in period, as he was in and out of the team while often being pushed out to the left wing in an attempt to get the best out of him.

There were glimpses of what Klopp wanted from the focal point of his attack in the 2023/24 campaign. The announcement that the boss would step down from his role at Anfield at the end of the season left plenty of uncertainty over Nunez's Liverpool future. With Arne Slot now at the helm, only time will tell if he will be at the club for the long-term, but Diogo Jota looks to be the preferred option through the middle for the new Reds manager.

Darwin Nunez's Liverpool Statistics Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 69 21 11 Champions League 10 4 0 Europa League 10 5 1 FA Cup 5 2 1 EFL Cup 8 1 5 Community Shield 1 1 0

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 13-10-24.