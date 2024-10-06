Liverpool, despite residing at the top of the Premier League table on 18 points, have some contractual decisions to make – ones that include sorting the futures of star trio Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and, perhaps more poignantly, Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Arne Slot’s start to life in England’s top division has, thus far, gone swimmingly with them picking up six wins and the solitary loss – a 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest in mid-September – in their opening seven league outings.

In terms of Alexander-Arnold, the homegrown Englishman has emerged as one of his side’s most important players in the right-back berth, often prompting attacking moves with his range of unrivalled passing – but a recent injury to Dani Carvajal has worried the Anfield faithful.

Carvajal Endures ‘Nasty’ Cruciate Injury

Defender revealed extent of injury on Instagram

Carvajal, a six-time Champions League winner, picked up an injury – described as ‘nasty’ by journalist Sid Lowe – during his side’s 2-0 win over Villarreal on Saturday evening. One of Carlo Ancelotti’s most reliable figures, the veteran boss will have to fare without his seasoned right-back for the foreseeable future.

In the recent La Liga match-up with the Yellow Submarine, Leganes-born Carvajal attempted to clear the ball while under pressure from Yeremy Pino. Albeit unintentionally, the latter tried to prevent the ball from being cleared and, as a result, did more damage than he intended to.

In a statement released on the Spaniard’s Instagram, he revealed that, by virtue of suffering a serious cruciate ligament injury, he’ll be sidelined for months with surgery required to get him back on track – and back on the training pitch as soon as humanly possible.

A big blow to Ancelotti and his entourage, who are currently one point behind first-placed Barcelona, Carvajal’s injury has put the record Champions League winners in a spot of bother and the upcoming summer could be a period where their shortcomings are ironed out.

Trent’s Move to Real Madrid Now Feels Inevitable

Spanish giants continue to ‘monitor’ 25-year-old’s situation

Of course, Alexander-Arnold’s Liverpool future remains far from a foregone conclusion – but a move to Real Madrid seems inevitable at this point, especially in the wake of Carvajal’s recent injury, one that will see the veteran sidelined for a matter of months.

Even throughout the summer of 2024, the ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano reported that the Spanish heavyweights are continuing to monitor the 25-year-old’s situation with his long and storied Anfield stay set to expire in the summer as things stand.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alexander-Arnold’s Premier League assist tally of 59 is the highest of any defender in the division’s history.

Widely regarded as one of the most creative players in world football right now, the defender’s skillset is admired by plenty of clubs across the continent – but given the lure of Los Blancos, there is really only one club in the running for his signature.

There is every chance that the £180,000-per-week earner extends his stay at his boyhood club, who he has played 319 games for over the years. Slot – in particular – will want to retain the star’s services beyond the summer of 2025, of course, but the decision is ultimately in the hands of the right-sided defender.

Carvajal’s Injury Casts Doubt Over Trent's Future

‘The chances of Trent joining Real Madrid have probably just doubled’

There probably isn’t a Liverpool fan in the world that would like to see Alexander-Arnold donning another strip other than their own – but as the time trickles closer to his contract expiry date, the worries are continuing to grow.

“Just saw Carvajal’s injury. The chances of Trent joining Real Madrid at the end of the season have probably just doubled.” A fan replied saying: “I’m so annoyed.”

One said: “Carvajal’s season-ending injury means that Madrid are gonna go all out for Trent now.”, while another predicted that, although they hope it doesn’t’ happen, the record-setting defender will join Madrid in January or the summer.

“Hope that's not the case. But this will be the sequence. I think Dani Carvajal injured and out for a long time. International break: Trent and Jude will discuss in the England camp. Trent leaving Liverpool in the January or summer.”

Alexander-Arnold's 24/25 Premier League Stats vs Liverpool Squad Metric Output Squad Rank Minutes 586 3rd Assists 1 =3rd Tackles per game 2.4 2nd Interceptions per game 0.7 4th Key passes per game 2.3 1st Average passes per game 50.9 4th Long balls per game 3.3 3rd Overall rating 7.14 7th

Another wrote: “ACL for Carvajal means Real Madrid will push even more for Trent. We can’t have anything because they bring their dirty hands into our business.” In response to the latter, one fan said: “It’s so over, man. Literally one of the transfers I never want to see happen.”

Alexander-Arnold is yet to make a decision regarding his future – but it certainly is set to be the talk of the town in the lead-up to January and the 2024/25 summer transfer window. Especially with his compatriot Jude Bellingham strutting his stuff in the Spanish capital, it could be difficult for the man in question to turn such an offer down.

All statistics per WhoScored - correct as of 06/10/24