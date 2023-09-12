Highlights Journalist Dean Jones believes Liverpool could have made a "great signing" this summer.

The star's summer arrival came as a surprise to the club's fanbase, having missed out on other targets.

Head coach Jurgen Klopp hopes he can seamlessly adapt to his system at Anfield.

Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo could be a “great signing” for the Reds, as journalist Dean Jones provides GIVEMESPORT with a review of a recent display from the new addition at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp has welcomed several additions in the middle of the park during the summer transfer window.

Liverpool news – Wataru Endo

It had been a tumultuous few days at Liverpool after Klopp’s side missed out on two of their top targets for the summer transfer window as the Reds looked to replace Fabinho and Jordan Henderson. The experienced duo departed for the Saudi Pro League, leaving the Anfield outfit with a void in the middle of the park. Matters heightened when Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia rejected moves from Brighton & Hove Albion and Southampton, respectively, to link up with Mauricio Pochettino at Chelsea.

Therefore, Liverpool made a left-field addition and turned to VfB Stuttgart and Japan midfielder Endo, who joined in a deal worth over £16m. In August, journalist Ben Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT he believes the 30-year-old will adapt very well to the Premier League, given his “stamina, tenacity, and excellent coverage of the field.” The Yokohama-born star made three appearances for the Reds before the international break.

Wataru Endo - Bundesliga 22/23 Appearances 33 Minutes 2925 Goals 5 Assists 4 Yellow cards 3 Shots per game 1.4 Pass success rate 79.7% Aerial duels won per game 2.3 Man of the match awards 1 Average rating 6.97 All stats according to WhoScored

What has Jones said about Liverpool and Endo?

Jones recently watched Endo perform for his country in Japan's 4-1 international friendly victory over Euro 2024 hosts Germany. The journalist was impressed by his leadership skills and provided a description which paints a picture of an all-round midfielder. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“I was sceptical when they signed him, but that was because I hadn't seen enough of him, to be honest. So, that was more on my part than the player's part. But I watched the Germany-Japan game, and I was just so impressed by how good he was. “In that Japan team, he was such a good leader and instructing the players around him, constantly trying to control the game and the team’s shape. The way he was snapping into tackles was brilliant, and then he looks to get the pass away so quickly. He's got a variety of passes in his locker, the short, fast ones, and the great-reaching ones. “The more I watched that game, the more I thought this would be a good signing for Liverpool. I think he’ll need a little bit of time to adapt. You can't have the same leadership skills [as with Japan]. Being in the Japan national team, speaking your native language and having players you recognise around you is easier than coming into the centre of a Liverpool team and communicating with new players and players from all over the place. But he'll get there, and the more I watched that game, the more convinced I was that Endo is a great signing.”

Will Endo become a regular starter for Liverpool?

Endo started in Liverpool’s 2-1 victory at Newcastle United in August but hopes to nail down a regular spot in Klopp’s starting XI. At 30 years old, it’s unlikely that Liverpool are banking on the enforcer to develop into a different player and have seen qualities in his Bundesliga displays that suggest he could seamlessly adapt to the Premier League.

Endo operates as a holding midfielder, which could be positive news for new signings Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai. The attack-minded duo were used in deep roles in the Reds’ early games in the season. Endo’s arrival could enable the pair to flourish further up the field and get involved in Liverpool’s attacks in the final third. Endo’s arrival also allows Klopp to utilise his attacking 4-3-3 system, with the former Bundesliga star operating at the base of midfield, breaking up opposition attacks and winning the ball in the centre of the park.

Regular Liverpool XI prediction: Allison; Alexander-Arnold, van Dijk, Konate, Robertson; Endo, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Gakpo, Gakpo, Diaz, Nunez.

What has Endo said about his best position?

Speaking to Liverpool’s official media channels upon his arrival at Anfield last month, Endo explained where he feels his best position is on the pitch:

“I play as a No.6, and I'm a bit more [of a] defensive player. I think I can help this club defensively, and I will have good organisation in the middle. I think that's my job. I try to have good communication with the defenders, and I always try to scan where opponents stand and try to get them. I think that's my job.”

Therefore, Endo’s arrival may have gone under the radar compared to other midfield transfers in the Premier League this season. But the Japanese international could be the missing piece of the puzzle that enables Klopp’s outfit to challenge for titles once again.