Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has suggested that he can see Japanese midfielder Wataru Endo being sold in the January transfer window when speaking on Sky Sports.

It was well documented in the summer that the Reds were in the market for a new midfielder, but they failed to get a deal over the line. The likes of Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister have played in deeper roles under Arne Slot, but they might be considering adding a specialist holding midfielder in future windows.

Endo, described as ''world-class", has struggled for minutes for the Merseyside outfit, particularly in the Premier League, but Carragher has hinted that he could be offloaded in January.

Wataru Endo Could be Sold by Liverpool in January

Carragher says he would have been sold if Zubimendi signed

Speaking on Sky Sports, Carragher has suggested that he believes Endo isn't the type of defensive midfielder that Slot wants in his side. The former Liverpool defender added that the Japanese international is a different profile to someone like Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi...

"I'm not sure he's [Endo] the type of profile that Arne Slot looks for in that position. You talk about the No.6 they were looking at, and we all know that guy was Martin Zubimendi. He's a complete contrast to the type of player that Endo is."

Wataru Endo's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 domestic campaign compared to Martin Zubimendi Wataru Endo Martin Zubimendi Pass completion percentage 88.0 85.7 Shot-creating actions 2.83 1.86 Tackles 2.51 1.66 Clearances 1.62 1.83 Blocks 1.26 1.12 Key passes 0.84 0.54

Carragher also added that there would have been a good chance that Endo departed if Zubimendi joined Liverpool, and it may be something that is reassessed in the January transfer window...

"If Liverpool would have brought in Zubimendi then there's a good chance that Endo might have moved on in the last transfer window. That might be something that happens in January."

Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Liverpool were interested in signing Zubimendi during the summer, but they failed to get a deal over the line. The respected reporter added that the Spanish international remains a player of interest to the Reds, but Liverpool don't feel that anything has changed in terms of his situation at Real Sociedad.

Endo Given 5/10 Rating Against West Ham

He has given a rare start

Reporting after the game, Liverpool Echo journalist Paul Gorst gave his player ratings for the performance against West Ham United. Endo started in the middle of the park for the Reds, but it wasn't his best performance in a Liverpool shirt.

Gorst gave the midfielder a 5/10 rating, suggesting that he was panicked when playing a role in Jarell Quansah's own goal. Endo was criticised for his lack of progressive passing, and the comments from Carragher after the match add to some disappointing reviews for the Liverpool man. It will be interesting to see whether Slot and his recruitment team decide to move him on when the transfer window opens.

All statistics courtesy of FBref - correct as of 26/09/2024