Liverpool have “pulled one out of the bag” with the imminent signing of Wataru Endo, as transfer insider Dean Jones provides GIVEMESPORT with an update on a potential move for Sofyan Amrabat at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp aims to bolster his midfield options following the departures of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson this summer.

Liverpool transfer news – Latest

It’s been a difficult few days for Liverpool, who have missed out on their top two midfield targets this summer in Brighton & Hove Albion’s Moises Caicedo and Southampton’s Romeo Lavia.

Despite agreeing upon a British record £111m transfer fee for the services of Caicedo, the Ecuador international always preferred a move to Stamford Bridge and has since signed on the dotted line in west London.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have agreed terms with Southampton over a £58m deal to sign Lavia this summer, pipping Liverpool at the final hurdle after the player made it clear he wants to join the Blues.

However, Liverpool have agreed a €18m (£15m) deal with VfB Stuttgart to sign 50-cap Japan international Endo, who underwent part of his medical tests on Thursday.

Meanwhile, AD in the Netherlands claims that Liverpool are preparing to hijack Manchester United’s move for Fiorentina and Morocco midfielder Amrabat, rumoured to be valued at £26m by his club.

And Jones has revealed that “there could be something in this” and that moves have been undertaken to “understand what he is looking for in his next club.”

What has Jones said about Liverpool?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “Liverpool have pulled one out of the bag with the Endo signing. Again, they were working in the dark to produce a transfer that no one saw coming. Now he's not going to appease all fears of how Liverpool will do from here, but the reports on him from Germany in terms of his tenacity and hard work are positive, and he sounds like he could be good. But this is a player used to life at the bottom end of the Bundesliga, not the top end of the Premier League, and I do not believe their work is done in terms of recruitment. Another midfielder will come in.

“I was very sceptical at first of the Amrabat links, but there could be something in this. There have been moves to understand what he is looking for in his next club, whether there is still a possibility he considers new options, and, of course, right now, he seems a bit in limbo because Man Utd are not in the position they expected to be to sign him. If they make moves here, it would be another fascinating plot twist as they try to hijack another rival.”

Read More: The Latest Transfer News, Rumours, Gossip And Done Deals This Transfer Window

What next for Liverpool?

Amrabat is not the only midfielder heading up Liverpool’s transfer shortlist this summer.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Reds face further frustrations in their pursuit of additions after being informed Fluminese will not sell target Andre until 2024.

Jones has also told GMS that, after missing out on Lavia, PSV Eindhoven and Ivory Coast international Ibrahim Sangare could become an option for the Anfield outfit, alongside Monaco and France midfielder Youssouf Fofana.

However, Klopp’s targets are subject to change following the imminent signing of Endo, whose presence should go some way to helping the Reds return to the Champions League next season.