Liverpool host West Ham in the Third Round of the Carabao Cup at Anfield on Wednesday evening.

Both teams welcomed new managers during the summer but are at opposite ends of the spectrum when it comes to results and momentum. Aside from a shock 0-1 home loss to Nottingham Forest in their penultimate Premier League outing, the Reds have won every game of the Arne Slot era so far. Julen Lopetegui, meanwhile, has lost three of his first six games as West Ham boss and suffered his most disappointing defeat on Saturday when the Irons were ransacked 0-3 by Chelsea at the London Stadium.

Form can go out of the window when it comes to the Carabao Cup. Each side will place a different level of importance on the competition as well as having different levels of resources available, with the international break, European football and domestic cups all having to be balanced out with the bread-and-butter Premier League over the last few weeks.

Nonetheless, the bookmakers still have their favourites. Here, GIVEMESPORT provides predictions, tips and odds breakdowns to ensure you're as well-informed as possible when making bets for the 8pm kickoff.

Liverpool vs West Ham Odds

Reds are comfortable favourites

Liverpool are the strong favourites with odds of 3/10, while a West Ham victory has been set at 8/1 and a draw after 90 minutes is 9/2. The Reds are expected to win the tie outright at 1/5, compared to odds of 10/3 for the Hammers. There are odds of 9/1 for either team to win via penalty shootout.

Considering both teams' recent form, the result odds are hardly surprising. West Ham have always struggled against Liverpool historically too. The Anfield outfit have failed to win just three of their last 16 meetings with the east Londoners, with only one of those being a West Ham victory. This exact fixture came in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup last season and resulted in a 5-1 win for the Reds.

Much has changed in both dugouts since then but Liverpool have been little short of relentless so far this season and beat Bournemouth 3-0 at Anfield on Saturday. West Ham suffered a home defeat to the opposite scoreline at the hands of Chelsea and after an early brace from Nicolas Jackson, the result was a foregone conclusion by the 20-minute mark. Slot will likely make changes having barely utilised Wataru Endo, Conor Bradley, Darwin Nunez, Joe Gomes, Jarell Quansah, Harvey Elliott, Konstantinos Tsimikas and Curtis Jones so far this season, and that rotation may give West Ham hope of pulling off an upset.

Liverpool are heavily fancied to win the game in regular time and are therefore even stronger favoured to advance to the next round. For those seeking a bigger return, it could be worth a stake on victory for either team via penalty shooout.

Liverpool vs West Ham - Odds Result After 90 Minutes Bet Fractional Decimal American Liverpool Win 3/10 1.3 -333 Draw 9/2 5.5 +450 West Ham Win 8/1 9.0 +800 Liverpool Win The Tie 1/5 1.2 -500 West Ham Win The Tie 10/3 4.33 +333 Liverpool Win on Penalties 9/1 10.0 +900 West Ham Win on Penalties 9/1 10.0 +900

Liverpool vs West Ham Scoreline

Three goals expected with Liverpool scoring at least two

The bookies are expecting around three goals with the odds for over/under 2.5 goals coming in at 4/9 and 13/8 respectively. Meanwhile, Liverpool are at 6/1 to win the game 2-1 and 8/1 to land a 3-0 victory.

Liverpool haven't struggled to find the net so far this season. Except for the 0-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest at Anfield, they've won all of their games by at least two goals, including their back-to-back victories over AC Milan at the San Siro (1-3) and Bournemouth at Anfield (3-0).

Liverpool vs West Ham Scoring Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Both Teams to Score 7/10 1.7 -143 Both Teams no Score 21/20 2.05 +105

Going back to a 0-3 victory at Old Trafford before the international break, Liverpool have scored three goals in three of their last four games. Defensively they've been solid too, with just two goals conceded in six games across all competitions - although two of those goals have come during their last three games.

Liverpool vs West Ham - Top Five Scorelines with Lowest Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Liverpool Win 1-0 8/1 9.0 +800 Liverpool Win 2-0 13/2 7.5 +650 Liverpool Win 2-1 6/1 7.0 +600 Liverpool Win 3-0 8/1 9.0 +800 Liverpool Win 3-1 9/1 10.0 +900 Draw 1-1 9/1 10.0 +900

West Ham, in contrast, have conceded nine times in six games this season and only managed two clean sheets, against Crystal Palace in the Premier League and Bournemouth in the last round of the Carabao Cup. They were pulled apart by Chelsea on Saturday and also conceded three times at home to Manchester City.

Liverpool vs West Ham Over/Under Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Over 0.5 1/50 1.02 -5000 Under 0.5 12/1 13.0 +1200 Over 1.5 1/7 1.14 -700 Under 1.5 4/1 5.0 +400 Over 2.5 4/9 1.44 -225 Under 2.5 13/8 2.62 +163 Over 3.5 11/10 2.1 +110 Under 3.5 4/6 1.67 -150 Over 4.5 5/2 3.5 +250 Under 4.5 2/7 1.28 -350 Over 5.5 5/1 6.0 +500 Under 5.5 1/9 1.11 -900

Related 11 Greatest Players from Liverpool in Football History [Ranked] The city of Liverpool has produced a host of fine footballers, here are the greatest 11 scousers - ranked in order.

Liverpool vs West Ham Goalscorers

Reds attack heavily favoured but Irons options offer value

Mohamed Salah has been rated as the likeliest first goalscorer at 10/3, while Diogo Jota has been tipped 10/11 to score at any time. For West Ham, Jarrod Bowen and Niclas Fullkrug have both been priced at 9/1 to find the net first, although the England international is the likelier anytime goalscorer at 10/3.

Egypt international Salah is enjoying a rich vein of form with three goals and four assists already this season and also loves playing West Ham. He's the all-time top scorer in this fixture on eleven goals versus the Irons.

Liverpool Goalscorer Odds vs West Ham Goalscorer First Anytime Fractional Decimal American Fractional Decimal Anytime Mohamed Salah 10/3 4.33 +333 5/6 1.83 -120 Diogo Jota 7/2 4.5 +350 10/11 1.91 -110 Federico Chiesa 4/1 5.0 +400 23/20 2.15 +115 Darwin Nunez 9/2 5.5 +450 5/4 2.25 +125 Cody Gakpo 9/2 5.5 +450 5/4 2.25 +125 Luis Diaz 9/2 5.5 +450 7/5 2.4 +140

However, there are no guarantees Salah will start this game having been afforded just seven minutes' rest so far this term, which could make Jota a better-value pick, or potentially even summer signing Chiesa who could be in line for his first start in Salah's place.

West Ham Goalscorer Odds vs Liverpool Goalscorer First Anytime Fractional Decimal American Fractional Decimal Anytime Jarrod Bowen 9/1 10.00 +900 10/3 4.33 +333 Niclas Fullkrug 9/1 10.00 +900 18/5 4.6 +360 Danny Ings 10/1 11.00 +1000 19/5 4.8 +380 Michail Antonio 10/1 11.00 +1000 15/4 4.75 +375 Crysencio Summerville 12/1 13.00 +1200 11/2 6.5 +550 Mohammed Kudus 12/1 13.00 +1200 5/1 6.0 +500

There's little to split West Ham's strike options although penalty taker Lucas Paqueta offers high reward at 16/1. Danny Ings finding the net against his former club shouldn't be ruled out, either.

Related West Ham Should Have 'Lost By Seven' in Chelsea Drubbing West Ham have lost all three of their home games and Troy Deeney has brandished them 'awful' under Julen Lopetegui

Liverpool vs West Ham Prediction and Best Bets

Ings scores but Reds win 2-1

It's impossible to overlook the recent form of both teams heading into this fixture, which strongly points to a comfortable Liverpool victory, with them likely scoring at least two goals. However, some changes to Slot's starting XI seem inevitable at this point in the season - not would some of the Reds' biggest names benefit from a rest, but he'll need to give squad players minutes to keep them satisfied. Lineup upheaval often leads to defensive mistakes and West Ham are a good enough side to eventually take advantage if the Reds are out of sync. But Liverpool still have an abundance of quality in depth going forward and summer signing Chiesa will be desperate to score if given a first start. See our prediction in full below.

Liverpool to win in 90 minutes (3/10)

Both teams to score (7/10)

Over 2.5 goals (4/9)

Liverpool win 2-1 (6/1)

Chiesea to score first (4/1)

Ings to score any time (19/5)

All odds courtesy of William Hill.