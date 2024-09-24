Record League Cup winners Liverpool return to the competition they've won 10 times on Wednesday evening, taking on West Ham United in an exciting all-Premier League tie at Anfield. This is Liverpool's first cup tie of the season and it comes in the third round due to their involvement in the Champions League. However, the Irons had to get through a tightly contested second-round tie against AFC Bournemouth to earn themselves a spot in the hat for the third round and a trip to Anfield.

The two sides come into this cup fixture with totally different form, with Liverpool on a high following back-to-back wins over AC Milan and Bournemouth, whereas West Ham are winless in their last three matches and were on the end of a 3-0 loss at home to Chelsea on matchday five in the Premier League.

Here is the latest team news and starting XI information heading into the all-Premier League Carabao Cup tie on Wednesday evening.

Related Arne Slot Provides Injury Update on Alisson for Liverpool Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker was ruled out for their clash against Bournemouth due to injury.

Liverpool Team News

The Reds look set to go another game without Alisson in goal

Liverpool head into Wednesday's Carabao Cup match with just two absentees, one of those absentees being Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson, who is slowly making his way back to full fitness following a thigh injury. The only other absentee for Liverpool is attacker Harvey Elliott who faces some more time out with a foot injury.

Liverpool Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Alisson Becker Thigh Injury 28/09/24 Harvey Elliott Ankle/Foot Injury 27/10/2024

Arne Slot on Alisson's fitness

Ahead of the all Premier League cup clash at Anfield, Liverpool manager Arne Slot provided an update on the availability of Alisson. Speaking to the media in a press conference on Tuesday, Slot said the following:

"Alisson is getting there but I think this game is coming just a bit too early. Alisson is getting there but I think this game is coming just a bit too early."

Liverpool Predicted Starting XI

Summer signing Federico Chiesa could make his first start for the club

With it being a cup tie, manager Arne Slot could hand out some opporunities to younger players, but one other opportunity he may give is a starting position for summer signing Federico Chiesa, who is yet to play significant minutes for the Reds. The Italian winger has come off the bench twice for Liverpool so far and this cup tie could come at the right time for him to not only bed his way into the team, but to try and build his fitness up.

As for Alisson Becker, it looks like he will not be ready in time for this game which will of course see Caoimhin Kelleher retain his place in the starting XI following a brilliant display against Bournemouth at the weekend where he made seven saves and kept a clean sheet.

Expected Starting XI (4-2-3-1): Kelleher, Bradley, Konate, van Dijk, Tsimikas, Jones, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Chiesa, Nunez

Expected Substitutes: Jaros, Quansah, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Gravenberch, Salah, Diaz, Jota

Liverpool will go strong in cup action but as a lot of the bigger sides who are involved in European competitions do, they will likely rotate some players in and out. One significant change Arne Slot could make is starting Conor Bradley over Trent Alexander-Arnold. Alexander-Arnold, despite being excellent so far under Slot, has been under a lot of attention as of late as he has been showing negative reactions when he has been taken off around the 75-minute mark in previous games. If Slot was taking him off for fitness reasons or to try and maintain him, this fixture could be a good opportunity for him to get some rest and get ready for Liverpool's next Premier League tie instead.

Related Exclusive: Alexander-Arnold Contract Situation Takes New Twist Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has Real Madrid and Bayern Munich keeping tabs on his contract situation

West Ham Team News

Niclas Fullkrug remains a doubt for the Irons

West Ham are in a similar shape to Liverpool when it comes to injuries and suspensions, nothing long term to worry about. The only absence for the Irons coming into this cup tie could be summer signing Niclas Fullkrug. The German forward who joined West Ham in the summer from Borussia Dortmund came back from international duty with a slight injury which has forced him out of the Hammers' last two league games and he remains a doubt for this cup tie against Liverpool.

West Ham Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Niclas Fullkrug Calf/Shin/Heel Injury Currently Being Assessed

Julen Lopetegui on Niclas Fullkrug's fitness

Ahead of the EFL Cup clash, Julen Lopetegui gave an update on the fitness of striker Niclas Fullkrug and the German seemed to be touch and go and will be the same for his cup tie.

"We don't have any new injuries. I think that today we will see that Niclas Fullkrug is better too. "Yesterday he trained and today he will too. Then we will see his level ahead of the game tomorrow."

West Ham Predicted Starting XI

Hammers look to go strong in the cup

Despite Liverpool being expected to make some changes to their starting lineup on Wednesday as the bigger sides competing in Europe typically do in cup competition, West Ham will likely field a very strong team at Anfield as they look to boost their confidence in the cup after a poor start to their Premier League season:

Expected Starting XI (4-2-3-1): Fabianski, Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Kilman, Emerson, Soucek, Paqueta, Soler, Bowen, Kudus, Antonio

Expected Substitutes: Areola, Todibo, Cresswell, Coufal, Alvarez, Rodriguez, Irving, Summerville, Ings

Edson Avarez and summer signing Guido Rodriguez, who has had a very rought start to life in English football could both drop out for West Ham as both were substituted early during Saturday's game against West Ham. The Argentine, Rodriguez, was hooked off by Lopetegui after just 38 minutes on the pitch for the Irons in Saturday's London derby against West Ham and was replaced by the man who could now take his place in the starting XI, the experienced Tomas Soucek.