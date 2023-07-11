Liverpool could be edging closer to a decision on whether to move for target Levi Colwill, transfer insider Dean Jones revealed in an update to GIVEMESPORT.

Colwill has been subject to much interest from Premier League sides and was part of the England under-21 side that were recently crowned European champions.

Liverpool transfer news - Levi Colwill

It's been a whirlwind 12 months for Colwill. Having spent last season on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion, Colwill shone for the Seagulls as they finished inside the European places for the first time in their history.

It means the Sussex-based outfit will be playing - alongside Liverpool - in the Europa League next season, but without the help of the left-sided defender, who has returned to Chelsea following his loan spell.

Despite suggestions to the contrary, it is claimed by talkSPORT that Brighton will look to bring Colwill back to the Amex Stadium for the 2023/24 campaign, by offering the promise of European football, which Chelsea are unable to offer themselves.

The report suggests that a figure of £40 million could be enough to tempt Chelsea into a sale for the 20-year-old, with Brighton unsurprisingly one of a number of clubs interested in his services.

Liverpool appears to be the most notable among the list of suitors, with The Evening Standard reporting that the 2019/20 Premier League champions are keen on the young defender.

What has Dean Jones said about Colwill and Liverpool?

Recognising this, transfer insider Jones admitted Chelsea were unlikely to sanction a sale, but admitted Liverpool still retain a key interest.

On the 20-year-old's future, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "There have been whispers over this for a little while actually about Liverpool’s interest in Colwill and it wasn't reported for a while.

"But as the Euros continued and Colwill continued to impress, it felt like the club were a little happier for that transfer rumour to be circulated more widely.

"I'm not sure that it's likely and I don't think Chelsea would be comfortable with Colwill being allowed to move to Liverpool at the age he is.

"I’ve said before, if Colwill was playing somewhere else, I'm pretty sure Chelsea would be in the conversation to try and sign him. So I don't understand why they would be willing to let him go at this point?"

What else is going on at Liverpool this summer?

It's already been a busy summer for Liverpool. The Reds began their transfer window with the £35 million purchase of Colwill's former Brighton teammate Alexis Mac Allister, in a deal that could rise to £55 million (Sky Sports).

They then went and splashed £60 million on talented Hungarian Dominik Szoboszlai, who joined the club from RB Leipzig.

That came after Jurgen Klopp's side waved goodbye to a number of first-team regulars in the summer, with the likes of Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Roberto Firmino all leaving at the end of their contracts.

It was a similar situation for James Milner, who brought the curtain down on his Liverpool career, before agreeing on a short-term switch to Brighton.

As for potential incomings, Perr Schuurs is a name being heavily linked with a move to Anfield, with the defender emerging as a key target for the Reds this summer.