Yesterday evening, Liverpool made history as they demolished arch-enemy Manchester United 7-0 at Anfield in a fantastic display.

Every single player out on that pitch for Liverpool put in at least an eight out of 10 performance, with the likes of Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo being near perfect. Equally, as good as Liverpool were, United were absolutely woeful, with no player being able to say they gave it 100%.

Doubles from Salah, Gakpo and Darwin Núñez, along with a late Roberto Firmino goal, helped confine United to their worst defeat since Boxing Day 1931.

A huge afternoon for Liverpool

The game represented a real outpouring of emotion from Liverpool, who have been far below their usual standards so far this season. After yesterday’s result, though, they could be deemed the favourites for fourth place given their game in hand on Tottenham, and the game yesterday felt like a significant step in that journey to maintain Champions League football.

However, there have been several false dawns for Liverpool this season.

After a mixed start, they beat Manchester City 1-0 at Anfield seemingly signifying the start of their season only to lose 1-0 at Nottingham Forest and 2-1 at home to Leeds in two of their next three fixtures.

At the beginning of the New Year, Liverpool hit another slump, including hammerings at the hands of Brighton and Wolves before impressive wins over Merseyside rivals Everton and top four hopefuls Newcastle seemed to have steadied the ship.

However, in the following game, Liverpool took an early 2-0 lead against Real Madrid in the Champions League only to fall apart and lose 5-2.

Despite these false dawns, yesterday’s result felt different, there was a sense of togetherness and passion shared from the players to the fans and each goal was rightly met with delirium.

After the game, Liverpool players and fans were buzzing, but one man who wasn’t up to his usual post-match winning antics was Jürgen Klopp, who was much more measured in his celebrations.

Why was there no post-match celebration from Jurgen Klopp?

In recent seasons, a fiery post-match winning celebration has become a trademark of the German coach as he usually gives the fans a few intense fist pumps after a big win, much like he did against Everton.

Yesterday, however, he was much more measured as he instead tried to whip up the volume of the crowd, a noise and support he’ll be hoping to carry into their next game.

Fans and pundits were quick to point out why Klopp refused to do his trademark celebration, with many assuming it was out of a sign of respect for Manchester United. After all, Liverpool had already humiliated their rivals on the pitch, no need to rub it in further in the mind of Klopp even if Liverpool fans probably disagreed.

Equally, perhaps Klopp is looking to avoid another false dawn, he wants to keep the performance and euphoria of the evening moving into the next game away to Bournemouth on Saturday.

If Liverpool are to claim a top four spot and Champions League football then they will need to maintain the level they showed last night and their fans can undoubtedly play a big part in that.