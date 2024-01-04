Highlights Liverpool will handle Joel Matip's injury situation carefully due to his positive relationship with Klopp and their commitment to player care.

Matip's injury may mark the end of his time with Liverpool as his contract is set to expire at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Liverpool may have a potential replacement for Matip in young centre-back Jarell Quansah, but there is also interest in Sporting CP's Goncalo Inacio.

Liverpool will ensure to treat Joel Matip’s unfortunate injury situation in a ‘very careful way’, as transfer insider Dean Jones issued an update on the 32-year-old’s Anfield future, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

When the Cameroon regular tipped up on the shores of Merseyside on a free transfer back in 2016, eyebrows were raised. A relatively inexperienced player, Matip came through Schalke’s youth set-up and became Jürgen Klopp’s second signing at the helm of the Merseysiders.

Across the years, he became an integral asset to the German tactician and featured heavily in seasons where Liverpool yielded ample success in the form of the Premier League and Champions League – but now, his time in the English top tier could be over.

Liverpool set to tread carefully amid Joel Matip’s injury situation

As Liverpool looked to get back to their best at the start of 2023/24, hustling and bustling with the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City at the top of the tree, Matip was heavily involved, featuring in all but four of Liverpool’s opening 14 games. In that time frame, Klopp’s well-drilled outfit lost just once to Tottenham Hotspur and looked to be on their way to regaining domestic gold after a below-par season in 2022/23.

And of course, Matip was a key part of that and had a massive part to play in their inaugural fixtures. That was until he was forced to come off, with just 20 minutes of normal time left to play, during their thrilling 4-3 victory over Fulham at home. Per BBC Sport, Klopp later confirmed that he had picked up an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury and that his lay-off could last until the end of the current campaign. The former Borussia Dortmund custodian said:

“It’s an ACL, ruptured. That’s what I unfortunately expected from the first second, everything looked like that. Very unfortunate, that’s it.”

Joel Matip - Senior Career Statistics (as of 02/01/24) Club Games Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Schalke 256 23 14 19 2 Liverpool 201 11 6 23 0 All statistics per Transfermarkt

It was a situation that neither the club nor the defender himself wanted to be in given his Anfield contract is set to expire at the end of the season and now there are fears that the defender, who has notched 11 goals and six assists in his 201-game Liverpool spell, may never don the colours of Liverpool ever again. Back in the summer of 2023, The Redmen TV presenter Paul Machin told GIVEMESPORT that ‘weeding out’ the likes of Matip, who are the wrong side of 30 and have perennial injury problems, should be high on the club’s priority list; though, the club decided to persist with the German-born ace.

Dean Jones on Matip’s Liverpool future

Jones suggested that Liverpool instantly discarding him is not on the cards, especially given how good they are with the player care side of things. Referencing Klopp and Matip’s positive relationship, which is ‘very close’, he insisted that the Reds will tread in a ‘very careful way’ when making a decision on the future of the Cameroonian. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said…

“Yeah, I can't see Liverpool just discarding him at this point. Obviously they’re very good at player care and they are a very loyal club generally, and Klopp and Matip have a good relationship and they're very close. So I think that they will deal with this in a very careful way. It's a big blow given the injury news, obviously, and it coincides horribly for him with his contract situation. But this is one that I think Liverpool will deal with very sensibly and they'll try to find a way that makes this not as hard as it could be for Matip.”

Reds could have Matip replacement already

With the news that Matip may never play for his current employers again, finding a worthy replacement for the underappreciated central defender is now high up on the task list for Klopp and his recruitment staff. That said, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool could ‘save millions’ thanks to unearthing Jarell Quansah, a 20-year-old centre-back from Warrington.

On the back of Matip’s absence, the 2003-born defender has benefitted hugely, particular in their Europa League meetings. Having now made 14 appearances for the senior side after graduating from Melwood, Quansah may prevent Klopp from scouring the market for a worthy successor for Matip. That said, Sporting CP’s Goncalo Inacio has, however, been mooted as a potential future incoming, with their interest in the potential world-beater dating before Quansah’s increased involvement.

Thanks to the 22-year-old being so highly-rated, Real Madrid and Arsenal are also keeping tabs on him, with his current contract at the Portuguese giants expiring in June 2027. Inacio’s contract situation means that his employers are in a strong negotiating position should Liverpool – or any other potential suitor - table a genuine bid, though Liverpool could be in a favourable position in the race given Sheth recently revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Klopp ‘could push’ for a centre-back in the January transfer market.