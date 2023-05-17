Liverpool are expected to "get the deal wrapped up" for Alexis Mac Allister before the transfer window opens, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

The Reds had earmarked Real Madrid-bound Jude Bellingham as their primary summer target, but have pivoted over to the Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder instead.

Liverpool transfer news - Alexis Mac Allister

As per a report by The Daily Mirror, Liverpool are keen to land Argentine maestro Mac Allister ahead of a summer midfield rebuild.

It's suggested by the outlet that the Liverpool hierarchy are willing to green-light a move for Mac Allister, with Jürgen Klopp believed to be heavily interested in the midfielder.

Liverpool had been linked to England international Bellingham, who now appears to be destined for a move to Real Madrid instead.

As such, the Reds have been forced to look elsewhere for midfield targets, with Mac Allister sounded out as a suitable alternative.

The report suggests that Liverpool are planning for life with Mac Allister in their starting-11 next season, as an Anfield move edges closer.

However, it's unlikely to come cheap for the one-time Premier League champions, with Brighton rumoured to be quoting a whopping £70 million for his services.

While it may be a hefty fee for the 24-year-old, there is a growing feeling around Liverpool that the club are prepared to sanction the signing this summer.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Mac Allister joining Liverpool?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Daily Express journalist Taylor said: "The key point to mention is it will be on Brighton’s terms. Mac Allister has a long-term contract and I see them as a team that are going to encourage a bidding war to maximise the kind of fee they get. But that also said Liverpool like to go about their business quietly and I think they won't make too much noise on that.

"They'll try and go beneath the radar and get that deal wrapped up as soon as possible. I don't know about the fee, but it does look like Mac Allister will be going to Anfield.”

Where would Mac Allister rank in the list of most expensive Liverpool signings?

While there have been some criticisms thrown FSG's way about their reluctance to splash the cash in previous seasons, remarkably a £70 million swoop for Mac Allister wouldn't rank as the club's most expensive transfer of all time.

Currently topping that chart is Darwin Núñez, who put pen to paper on an £85 million move to Merseyside from Benfica last summer (Sky Sports).

That deal eclipsed Liverpool's previous record transfer, which saw the Reds break the bank for Virgil Van Dijk in January 2018, as the Dutch international moved from Southampton for an eye-watering £75 million (BBC Sport).

Should Mac Allister join for the mooted £70 million fee, it's likely he will slot in as Liverpool's third-most expensive signing of all-time, with the consensus on Merseyside being he'd be worth every penny.