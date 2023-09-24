Liverpool will continue to track the progress and availability of Jarrod Bowen, despite a rumoured development that could take place before the summer window, transfer insider Dean Jones suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Bowen is said to have caught the eye of the Liverpool hierarchy in recent months, with some suggesting he could be signed as Mohamed Salah's replacement, should the Egyptian leave for pastures new.

Liverpool transfer news - Jarrod Bowen

West Ham United star Bowen is an 'unbelievable' player. That was the word used to describe the forward by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp during the 2021/22 campaign, with the German having admitted to tracking Bowen's progress since his time with Hull City. And now, with attention having already switched to potential Reds signings for next summer's window, the English international is once again being mentioned in the same breath as the Merseyside outfit.

Journalist Paul Brown told GIVEMESPORT earlier this week that should Salah depart Liverpool in the next 12 months, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Reds chase Bowen - who has been valued at £60 million by teammate Michail Antonio - as his replacement, with the reliable reporter going on to claim that the two have some 'similarities' with the way they play.

What's more, Ben Jacobs also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that it was likely Salah would've left Anfield by this time next year, given the heavy interest from Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad. As a result, the rumour mill is swirling with speculation that Bowen could be Liverpool-bound, even if West Ham are successful in tying the forward down to a new contract.

Most assists in Premier League histiory Assists 1. Ryan Giggs 162 2. Cesc Fabregas 111 3. Wayne Rooney 103 =4. Kevin De Bruyne 102 =4. Frank Lampard 102 6. Dennis Bergkamp 94 7. David Silva 93 8. Steven Gerrard 92 9. James Milner 87 10. David Beckham 80

What has Dean Jones said about Jarrod Bowen and Liverpool?

Hinting that West Ham could look to extend Bowen's £60,000-per-week contract - which is currently set to expire at the end of next season - transfer insider Jones admitted a move to Liverpool was still on the cards. Referencing the joy former teammate Declan Rice has experienced since ditching the east London side for fellow capital club Arsenal this summer, the journalist believes Bowen could go down a similar route with a big-money move next summer.

On Bowen's current prospects, Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“I think it makes sense that Bowen signs a new contract at West Ham. I don't think it would come as a surprise to Liverpool if he does that. There's going to come a time when Bowen will have options to leave West Ham and I think you'll consider it as well. “It's not that he will want to leave, but he'll see for example, what's happened to Declan Rice and the rise in profile that he's just had since leaving West Ham. You can just see the aura around Rice since leaving that he felt ready for something a bit bigger. And while West Ham is a big club, it's not as big as an Arsenal or a Liverpool or a Man United. And at some point, Bowen is going to have that opportunity. “I think that Liverpool will continue monitoring Bowen, as they've admired him for quite a while and knowing that the Salah exit probably isn't too far away, now they should still be looking at it.”

What's the latest with Mohamed Salah's move to Saudi Arabia?

It had looked like it would end up being one of the biggest transfer stories of the summer window. Such was the interest in Salah's signature from Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Ittihad, that it's rumoured they were willing to break the world transfer record to bring him to the Middle East. Reportedly offered a package which could've risen to £215 million (including bonuses), Klopp and Co. were steadfast in their attempts to keep hold of Salah, meaning he's remained as a Liverpool player for now.

However, it's claimed by Sky Sports that another approach is expected to come from Saudi Arabia when the transfer window reopens, either in the winter or the summer. Of course, by that point, Salah will have aged some more and the remaining two years on his contract would've lessened too, with suggestions the legendary attacker could be persuaded into swapping Merseyside for Saudi Arabia by then.

What's next for Liverpool this season?

Should Salah leave, there is an expectation that Liverpool will look to replace him directly, with Bowen one of the names mooted as a potential option. The former Hereford United man did have a chance to impress Klopp over the weekend, with the German's interest likely still strong.

Now, it's all eyes on a mid-week cup tie against Leicester City for Liverpool, before a mouth-watering fixture against Tottenham Hotspur in north London to round September off. Following that, Royale Union Saint-Gilloise make the journey to Anfield for a Europa League group match, while the Reds finish off before the October international break with a visit to the south coast to take on Brighton & Hove Albion.