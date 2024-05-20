Highlights Liverpool are targeting signings to close the gap to Manchester City.

Liverpool are in the hunt for multiple new signings this summer to bridge the gap between themselves and title winners Manchester City ahead of Arne Slot's first season as Reds boss - and with the transfer window set to open in the coming weeks, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that a centre-back will be on the priority list of the Reds, with Willian Pacho of Eintracht Frankfurt being looked at as a potential option.

Liverpool missed out on a potential quadruple after their late season collapse, with fan dreams of the ideal farewell from Jurgen Klopp shattering in front of their very eyes - but they will have the chance to change that next season with a multitude of signings under Slot, who is set to take over the reins from Klopp at the start of July.

Liverpool: Defender Transfer Latest

The Reds are in need of defensive reinforcements

Joel Matip's departure from Anfield will end an eight-year stint for the Cameroon international on Merseyside. A superb player on his day, Matip's ball-playing capabilities were crucial to how Klopp liked to play - and whilst he was injury prone to an extent, there is a need to replace him with Liverpool's only other centre-backs being Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate and youngster Jarell Quansah.

Willian Pacho - Frankfurt stats by competition (per 90) Games Interceptions Tackles Bundesliga 33 1.4 1.9 Europa Conference League 8 1.75 0.75

Liverpool will need a first-choice centre-back to go alongside Van Dijk, in which Pacho has been linked before. The 22-year-old only joined Frankfurt last summer, but his superb form has seen interest sprout from other clubs across the continent - and having missed just one game in the Bundesliga all season, his availability could be a key reason for the Reds signing him in a fee that has been touted at £52million.

Fabrizio Romano: Liverpool Will Proceed With Pacho Move

Pacho has been outstanding in his debut Bundesliga season

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano stated that whilst the Carabao Cup holders may have a lot of irons in the fire, they will proceed with a move for Pacho despite talks not currently being advanced or close. He said:

“Liverpool will bring in a new centre-back. That is going to be a priority and Pacho is one of the players to will proceed with. I’m hearing it is something that is not advanced or close or anything yet, but for sure, it is one of the players they like. “I’m sure they always like to keep things private, so for sure they will have some other candidates.”

Pacho Would Be a Superb Signing for Liverpool

The Ecuadorian's rise has been nothing short of sensational

Arne Slot knows that he will have to spend wisely this summer if he is to continue Klopp's legacy, and there may be no better centre-back on the market for them than Pacho. Compared to other centre-backs, the youngster is one of the leading players in European competitions when it comes to confidence on the ball, alongside the much-needed defensive statistics.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Pacho only signed for Frankfurt last summer from Royal Antwerp, where he featured in 53 games for the Belgian outfit.

According to Fbref, his three assists for a centre-back in the Bundesliga ranks him in the 93rd percentile of defenders in Europe’s top five leagues; though it is his passing statistics that are the most impressive. 58 passes completed per 90 minutes ranks him in the top 75% of centre-backs in Europe, whilst he has 40 touches per game in the defensive third - enough to put him in the 92nd percentile.

Evidently comfortable on the ball, Liverpool could do a lot worse than sign a centre-back who is still learning but also one of the most complete young stars in the game - and with Slot preferring a possession-based system, it means that someone in Pacho’s ilk will be on his transfer list.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 20-05-24.