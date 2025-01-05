Liverpool are prepared to sell Darwin Nunez if offers of £50-60 million arrive for the struggling striker, whose Anfield career looks to be over, according to Football Insider.

Arne Slot is ready to part ways with Nunez in the near future. The Dutch coach has grown impatient with the Uruguayan forward's inconsistent form. He's sat a large portion of the first half of the season on the bench while Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo have started ahead of him.

Nunez has become a bit-part player since Slot replaced Jurgen Klopp in the summer. He's started seven of 14 Premier League games, with just two goals and as many assists to his name.

Darwin Nunez Premier League Stats (2024-25) Appearances 14 Goals 2 Assists 2 Expected Goals (xG) 2.41 Goals Per Game 0.1 Shots Per Game 1.5 Shots On Target Per Game 0.6 Big Chances Missed 3 Goal Conversion 10% Ground Duels Won 2.3 (44%) Aerial Duels Won 0.7 (29%)

The 25-year-old joined the Merseysiders from Benfica in July 2022 for £85 million, although the upfront fee was £64 million. He hasn't come close to living up to the hype, and a departure looks likely despite having three years left on his contract.

Klopp played a significant role in signing Nunez and clashed with the club's recruitment staff over him. They preferred Christopher Nkunku, but the German coach got his way, and the French attacker instead joined Chelsea from RB Leipzig.

Liverpool Name Their Price For Out-Of-Favour Nunez

Newcastle have been linked

Liverpool are ready to offload Nunez to reinvest in Slot's squad, which has been firing on all cylinders this season. After doing minimal business in last summer's transfer window, a new centre-back and midfielder are priorities for the Reds this month.

Nunez could remain in the Premier League. Newcastle United have kept up with his situation. He's a player who Magpies fans know all too well after he bagged a sensational late brace in a 2-1 comeback win over Eddie Howe's men in August 2023.

The Tyneside giants aren't expected to swoop in January but are interested in Nunez. He could come in as a backup option to the in-form Alexander Isak, who, ironically, has been linked with a move to Anfield.

Liverpool have Isak and Inter Milan's Marcus Thuram on their list of potential replacements for the 33-cap Uruguay international. Nunez could also exit the English top flight with AC Milan also setting their sights on him.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 05/01/2025.