Liverpool are reportedly one of a number of sides that would be willing to pay the £60m+ fee demanded to sign Mason Greenwood in a move that would shock the Premier League, according to Fichajes.

A product of the Manchester United youth academy, Greenwood debuted for the club in 2018 and would ultimately depart in 2024. Due to circumstances off the pitch, however, the forward last played a game for the club in 2022, spending the 2023/24 campaign on loan with Getafe before joining Marseille permanently last summer.

Due to his form, a number of clubs are keeping an eye on Greenwood for a potential future move, with Fichajes reporting that there could potentially be a shock return to English football on the cards.

Liverpool Have An Eye On Greenwood

Number of teams reportedly hold an interest in the forward

Marseille would demand a fee of £62m order for them to agree to a transfer away from the club for Greenwood. This is understandable, given the form he has shown in his relatively short stint in France thus far.

Mason Greenwood 24/25 Stats So Far Competition Appearances Goals Assists Ligue 1 23 14 3 Coupe de France 2 1 0

Fichajes have reported that Liverpool are one of a number of teams that hold an interest in the former Man United forward and in theory, they are one of the few sides that could meet Marseille’s price tag without massively overexerting themselves financially, unlike Barcelona, another interested party.

Greenwood has hit the ground running in France after joining for around £30 million, having been a crucial player for manager Roberto de Zerbi, who has the club sitting second in Ligue 1 at the time of writing. Their domestic form is a sharp contrast to that of last season, when the club finished eighth in the French top flight.

A transfer to Liverpool for Greenwood seems unlikely at best. Not only does the rivalry between the Reds and Man United have to be considered, but also the general reception to Greenwood, particularly from English fans. Were he to have remained in English football then, presumably, it would have been with the Red Devils.

It remains to be seen, however, whether a move materialises in the coming summer transfer window.

