Liverpool could have a chance of securing the signature of Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Matheus Nunes at Anfield this summer, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

Jurgen Klopp is looking to rebuild his Reds midfield in the upcoming transfer window.

Liverpool transfer news – Matheus Nunes

According to Football Insider, Klopp has identified Nunes as a top target for the summer market, with the Anfield outfit on the lookout for midfield additions.

The same publication says that Wolves are holding out for a fee of more than £50m, but relegation to the Championship would force the club to drop their asking price to a value in the region of £30m-£40m.

Nunes only arrived at Molineux last summer for a fee of £42.2m, but all signs point to a possible departure from the West Midlands outfit at the end of the season.

CBS reporter Ben Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT in January that Liverpool looked set to wait until the summer to make any move for Nunes, with the Reds looking to reshape their options in the centre of the park.

And Taylor believes a deal could be agreed between the two clubs following Wolves head coach Julen Lopetegui’s reluctance to play Nunes in his starting XI every week.

What has Taylor said about Wolves and Matheus Nunes?

Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: “I think he's highly rated by Liverpool because they were scouting him during his time at Sporting.

“Interestingly, I don't think Nunes is that highly rated by Lopetegui.

“He's not always in the team, he usually is, but he's not played every week like Neves or Moutinho.

“I thought at the start of the season that Nunes would come into a league of his own at Wolves and be the heir to Neves.

“They are slightly different players, but I think there is scope for a deal to be done there.”

Would Nunes be a good signing for Liverpool?

It’s unclear whether Nunes would be a good signing for Liverpool, with the midfielder failing to live up to the high standards Wolves may have expected.

The 11-cap Portugal international has made 24 Premier League appearances this season but is yet to score a goal and has produced just one assist, as per Transfermarkt.

However, the 6 foot star does compare favourably to his positional peers in some aspects of his game, ranking in the top 12% of midfielders across Europe’s big five leagues as well as the Champions League and Europa League for successful take-ons per 90 minutes (1.38) over the last 365 days, according to FBref.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool can negotiate a deal for the signing of Nunes in the summer, but it looks like he could be a dispensable option for Lopetegui at Molineux, giving Klopp hope of acquiring his signature.