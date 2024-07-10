Highlights Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Turkey international Baris Alper Yilmaz.

The 24-year-old winger is under contract at Galatasaray until 2027.

Reds captain Virgil van Dijk was full of praise for Yilmaz after the Netherlands’ victory over Turkey at Euro 2024.

Liverpool are one of the Premier League clubs interested in signing Galatasaray star Baris Alper Yilmaz and have begun working on a deal, according to Milliyet.

The Reds have had a quiet summer transfer window with no first team incomings so far. However, they continue to be linked with centre-back options and wide players as new head coach Arne Slot looks at ways to improve the current playing squad.

Liverpool finished third in the Premier League last season behind Arsenal and Manchester City. Despite leading the chase for the title and points last term, the Merseyside club were unable to keep pace in the latter stages of the campaign as Jurgen Klopp’s farewell ended with just one trophy in the Carabao Cup.

Liverpool ‘Interested’ in Euro 2024 star Yilmaz

If recent reports are anything to go by, Liverpool are among the Premier League clubs to hold an interest in Galatasaray winger Yilmaz. The 24-year-old had an impressive Euro 2024 campaign and helped Turkey reach the quarter-finals of the competition before they were knocked out by the Netherlands.

According to Turkish outlet Milliyet, Yilmaz is wanted by Liverpool this summer as they look to bolster their attacking ranks. The report claims Premier League rivals Manchester United and Tottenham are also keen on the winger.

Yilmaz - described as being "very special" - has played his entire senior career in his homeland Turkey and he joined Galatasaray in the summer of 2021. He signed a contract extension in May last year and his current deal expires in 2027.

Baris Alper Yilmaz 2023/24 stats for Galatasaray in all competitions Stat: Appearances 55 Goals 7 Assists 12 Minutes played 3,490

The winger represented Turkey at youth level before he earned his first senior cap with the national team in 2021, aged just 21. He has 20 appearances and two goals to his name so far.

Virgil van Dijk Has Given His ‘Approval’

The Liverpool captain played against Yilmaz at Euro 2024

One Liverpool player that has seen rumoured target Yilmaz up close is captain Virgil van Dijk. The Netherlands faced Turkey in the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 and the Dutch edged a nervy 2-1 win, having initially fell behind in the first half.

Van Dijk was asked about Turkey’s strengths post-match, after a goal from Stefan de Vrij and an own goal helped his side get over the line. Yilmaz was one player singled out by the 33-year-old in his praise.

The Dutch captain told a press conference after the win over Turkey:

"We started well, we had the ball. Turkey was a little behind, then Turkey scored. The goal came with a very nice pass from Arda Guler. We stayed calm after that and started the second half. We worked very hard but we got the result. “Baris Alper Yilmaz was running constantly. He was running elusive. It was difficult for every defender. He made it very hard for us. He couldn't score a goal though. If we were to describe him in any way, he is a really important player."

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt.