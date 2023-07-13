In the high-stakes world of football transfers, one club that's recently managed to execute successful signings is Liverpool.

Over the past few years, the club has earned a reputation for getting it right with notable additions such as Virgil van Dijk, Alisson Becker, Sadio Mane, and Mohamed Salah - players who have proven instrumental in securing vital victories and championships for the club. However, the journey to this level of mastery in the transfer market wasn't without its share of pitfalls.

Rewind the clock, and you'd find periods when the club's transfer dealings were far from successful, punctuated with a series of missteps that have become infamous in their own right. Picture signings such as a frustratingly delicate Italian midfielder or a Geordie forward who both feature in this list.

This comprehensive review is based on meticulous reporting and is substantiated with stats and figures provided by Transfermarkt, a well-regarded football data site. We will assess each signing's performances, their impact on the club, and the circumstances that led to their unfortunate legacy.

In doing this, we'll consider several factors: the player's performance on the pitch, their price tag and the value they delivered, the expectations set out for them, and the wider circumstances surrounding their time at the club.

The transfers that make it to this list are those that proved disappointing in multiple ways. They may have failed to deliver on the pitch, struggled to adapt to the club's culture or playing style, or perhaps they were plagued with injuries. It's also worth noting that a high transfer fee might not necessarily rank a player higher on this list; it's more about the mismatch between expectation and reality, with the fee being just one component of that.

It's important to remember the context in which these signings were made. Football, like any other sport, isn't an exact science. A player who shines brightly at one club might struggle at another due to a myriad of factors including style of play, personal circumstances, or simply the pressure of expectations. As we reflect on these missteps, we should also remember that each signing was made with the best of intentions - to bring success to the club.

As we delve into this countdown, we are reminded of the unpredictability of football transfers. They are a gamble, a leap of faith. They can lead to glory or disappointment. But every mistake is a lesson learned, and as we will see, Liverpool FC certainly learned from these experiences.

So without further ado, let's dive into the 10 worst Liverpool transfers of all time.

10 Iago Aspas

VIGO, SPAIN - DECEMBER 14: Iago Aspas of Celta Vigo celebrates after scoring his sides second goal during the La Liga Santander match between RC Celta and Cadiz CF at Abanca-Balaídos on December 14, 2020 in Vigo, Spain. Sporting stadiums around Spain remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

Brought to Anfield for a cool £9 million back in 2013, the Spaniard brought with him a solid reputation for being a goalscorer in La Liga for Celta Vigo.

At the time, the Reds already had Luis Suarez and Daniel Sturridge firing on all cylinders for them regularly, leaving little room for Aspas to make his mark.

He made 14 appearances in the Premier League scoring zero goals and providing just one assist, further highlighting just how poor this transfer was.

Nevertheless, Aspas has since gone on to thrive in his career, returning to Spain to play for Sevilla and Celta Vigo with his current La Liga goals tally standing at an impressive 147.

9 Alberto Aquilani

Signed from AS Roma for £17 million back in 2009, a hefty sum in those days, Aquilani was expected to make the Kop roar with his majestic midfield skills.

The Italian was handed an unfortunate hand from the off however, signing for Liverpool on the same day Xabi Alonso left for Real Madrid.

That set the precedent for the maestro and things just never seemed to take off for him in Merseyside and the rough and tough Premier League just seemed too much for him to handle.

Loan moves to Juventus and Milan followed, then a permanent switch to Fiorentina finally brought this torrid transfer to an end for a fee of only £674,000. Ouch.

8 Mario Balotelli

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Mario Balotelli of Liverpool looks on during the UEFA Europa League Round of 32 match between Liverpool FC and Besiktas JK at Anfield on February 19, 2015 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool paid Milan £16 million in an ultimate panic-buying situation back in 2014 at a time the forward had certainly lost his spark.

Nevertheless, fans were hopeful that the Anfield crowd could reinvigorate the Italian to recapture some of the powers he displayed during his time at Manchester City.

Alas, this optimistic attitude soon turned sour and the man brought in by Brendan Rodgers to replace the great Luis Suarez failed to even clean his boots.

Four goals in 28 appearances say all you need to know about this whacky transfer dealing and Rodgers' last-minute drop goal attempt certainly backfired.

7 Christian Benteke

Signed from Aston Villa in 2015 for £32.5 million, Benteke was another failed attempt at replacing Luis Suarez at Anfield.

Benteke had frightened Premier League defences for years at Aston Villa with his physical and dominant attributes, however, he just didn't suit Liverpool's style or system.

The arrival of Jurgen Klopp would ultimately spell the end for Benteke on Merseyside, nevertheless, he did manage to score 10 goals during his time at the club. Who could forget that overhead kick against Manchester United too?

All in all, this was just a bizarre bit of transfer business from Liverpool in a deal that never suited the player or club and one that the Reds would like to leave in the past.

6 El Hadji Diouf

Flashback to the 2002 World Cup and El Hadji Diouf was one of the stars in an impressive Senegal outfit and this led to the Reds signing him for £10 million from Lens.

As all football fans know, signing a player on his merit in a tournament doesn't always pay off and in Diouf's case they certainly didn't.

The striker will be remembered for his time at Liverpool for a spitting incident that took place in a UEFA Cup match against Celtic, resulting in a £60,000 fine and police investigation.

Diouf did manage to score goals on the odd occasion, but this simply wasn't enough to keep him off this worst transfers list.

5 Andy Carroll

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - MARCH 24: Andy Carroll of Liverpool shows his dispair during the Barclays Premier League match between Liverpool and Wigan Athletic at Anfield on March 24, 2012 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

A £35 million deadline day move saw Carroll join Liverpool from Newcastle and a transfer that shocked Premier League fans across the country.

Arguably the most infamous Liverpool transfer in recent history, Carroll received criticism from the off for his unconventional style of play and consistent time on the sidelines with injuries.

18 months later, Carroll was shipped off to West Ham United and his career was never really the same again, a shame considering the hype surrounding him during his time in the Toon.

Carroll will be remembered best for his goal against Everton in the FA Cup semi-final which saw the Reds advance to the final.

4 Robbie Keane

The summer of 2008 came around and Liverpool forked out £20 million for Robbie Keane from Tottenham, a striker who had done it all in the English top flight.

An exuberant Keane admitted on his Anfield arrival that he had been a Liverpool fan his whole life, however, this exuberance soon turned into melancholy.

Keane scored a fantastic effort against Arsenal but other than that did little to justify the £20 million price tag he brought with him to Merseyside.

Six months later, Liverpool sulked around with their hands in their pockets and sent Keane back to North London at an £8 million loss. As far as business goes, that's a poor deal.

3 Arthur

Now, Arthur was only signed on loan from Juventus in a January 2023 deal that fans hoped would see the club's failing midfield mended.

Nevertheless, the questions posed by fans and pundits alike over the Brazilian's questionable injury record, unfortunately, came to fruition.

Arthur wasn't that guy and Liverpool's midfield woes continued to wreak havoc after his arrival. In recent history, this is one of the worst decisions Liverpool have made.

Jurgen Klopp and the Liverpool hierarchy had ultimately seen enough of Arthur in the summer of 2023 and chose not to sign him permanently, to the shock of many.

2 Lazar Markovic

Markovic was signed from Benfica for £20 million back in 2014, in another transfer dealing masterminded by Brendan Rodgers. There seems to be a bit of a theme here doesn't there?

The Serbian "wonderboy" did little to nothing in his first season in Anfield and was subsequently shipped off on a voyage of loans around Europe which included trips to Sporting CP, Fernebache, Hull and Anderlecht.

Much like his time in Liverpool however, things didn't go to plan for Markovic on any of his holidays either and the club then released him to join Fulham.

Six months later the Serbian was released by them too. Dear oh dear.

1 Loris Karius

KIEV, UKRAINE - MAY 26: Loris Karius of Liverpool breaks down in tears after defeat in the UEFA Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool on May 26, 2018 in Kiev, Ukraine. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

When Karius was signed from Mainz back in 2016 for £5 million, many were hopeful of the German becoming an Anfield great between the sticks after years of inconsistency between the sticks.

And some may argue that his place at the top of our list is slightly harsh, however, the goalkeeper was pretty much the sole reason Liverpool lost the UEFA Champions League final in 2018.

His blunders on that evening in Kyiv cost Karius his Liverpool future and Jurgen Klopp's unwavering faith in his compatriot finally became too much to handle.

The silver lining of Karius' blunder was the fact Liverpool invested heavily in their now-star goalkeeper Alisson Becker, who has since become one of the best shot-stoppers in world football.