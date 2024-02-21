Highlights Bayern Munich are pursuing Xabi Alonso as top candidate to replace Thomas Tuchel

Liverpool also interested in Alonso as a replacement for Jurgen Klopp

The two clubs could now go head-to-head to secure his signature.

Liverpool have Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso on their shortlist, but Bayern Munich could now push to bring him to the Allianz Arena after it was confirmed that Thomas Tuchel would be departing at the end of the season.

Klopp announced in January that he would be leaving the Merseyside club, with the Reds now searching for his replacement in time for next season. Alonso has been identified as a prime target, but Liverpool won't be the only club pushing to secure his signature.

Bayern Munich pushing for Xabi Alonso

Thomas Tuchel will leave the club

Bayern Munich recently announced that current manager Tuchel will be leaving the club at the end of the season. It's been a disappointing campaign for Bayern, who are trailing Leverkusen in the Bundesliga by eight points. Both Liverpool and Bayern will be working behind the scenes to find replacements for Klopp and Tuchel respectively, and they could now be going head-to-head for Alonso.

Xabi Alonso's managerial record this season Matches 32 Won 28 Drawn 4 Lost 0 Goals for 95 Goals against 23 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 21/02/2024

Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg has now reported that Bayern have made Leverkusen manager Alonso their top candidate ahead of the summer. This comes after Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano told GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool had Alonso on their shortlist to enter the hot seat at Anfield.

It's going to be an interesting race for Alonso, who is likely to have a pick of two massive clubs in the summer. The Spanish manager can continue with Leverkusen, building on the project he's started, join the most successful club in Germany, or return to Liverpool where he spent many years as a player. That's before considering any other offers he might have at the end of the season.

Liverpool do have alternative options to Alonso, with Romano confirming to GIVEMESPORT that they are considering a move for Brighton & Hove Albion's Roberto De Zerbi. Which manager is considered their ideal candidate remains to be seen, but the job Alonso has done with Leverkusen is impressive, with the Bundesliga outfit yet to lose this campaign.

Liverpool also pushing for sporting director

After Klopp confirmed that he would be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season, it was also announced that sporting director Jorg Schmadtke would also be heading through the exit door. It's set to be a summer of change at Anfield, and they are now in the hunt to replace Schmadtke.

The Athletic have now reported that AC Milan director of football Frederic Massara is being considered for the soon-to-be vacant position within the Merseyside club. The 55-year-old moved to the San Siro in 2019 and is currently on gardening leave. The report also claims that Ligue 1 side Nice's Florent Ghisolfi is also an option for the Reds.