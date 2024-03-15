Highlights Liverpool will have to move quickly to secure Xabi Alonso due to interest from Bayern Munich.

Alonso's impressive season with Bayer Leverkusen make him an attractive prospect to many clubs.

Michael Edwards returns to help Liverpool in finding Klopp's replacement, including the potential appointment of Alonso.

Liverpool are in the hunt for a new manager after Jurgen Klopp announced that he would be leaving the club at the end of the season, and Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT that they will have to move fact to secure the signature of Xabi Alonso, with Bayern Munich also keen.

Alonso is no stranger to Merseyside having spent time with the Reds as a player, and he’s now being targeted to take over from Klopp in the dugout. The Spanish manager could be a candidate for plenty of European clubs who are seeking a new coach in the summer, considering the impact he’s had at Bayer Leverkusen.

Liverpool might have to move quickly if they want to get one of their primary choices, and they have taken an early step in efforts to appoint a new manager. It was recently confirmed that Michael Edwards would be returning to Anfield, meaning the Reds can now focus on finding Klopp’s replacement.

Liverpool Preparing Alonso Approach

Sources have recently confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool are preparing an offer to bring Alonso back to the club, with Bayern Munich also pushing to secure his signature. Despite interest from the German giants, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GMS that the Reds don’t fear the Bundesliga champions and believe they can tempt Alonso with a move to Liverpool.

The Anfield outfit might feel that with Alonso previously plying his trade on Merseyside as a player that they could hold an advantage in the race, but it's a similar situation for Bayern. The Spanish boss has also played for Real Madrid in his home country, but Carlo Ancelotti's job appears to be pretty secure for now.

Xabi Alonso - 2023/24 managerial stats Matches 36 Wins 31 Draws 5 Losses 0 Points per match 2.72 Correct as of 14/03/2024

It wouldn't be a surprise if every club in Europe identified Alonso as their primary target considering the season he's had with Leverkusen, with the Bundesliga side yet to lose this term. If Alonso does opt for a move to the Allianz Arena, then the Reds will have to ensure they have a list of alternatives lined up, as it looks set to be one of their biggest decisions in recent history.

Replacing Klopp is going to be an incredibly difficult task considering the success he's had since he joined the club from Borussia Dortmund, with whoever enters the hot seat under plenty of pressure to live up to the high expectations.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alonso made 327 combined appearances as a player during his time at Liverpool and Bayern.

Dharmesh Sheth - Liverpool Need to Act Fast

Sheth has suggested that Liverpool will have to move quickly if they want to secure the signature of Alonso this summer due to Bayern Munich entering discussions. The Sky Sports reporter adds that it's set to be an interesting summer for the Merseyside outfit. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sheth said...

"It's going to be very, very interesting who comes in. They're talking about Xabi Alonso and if he is to be the man that they want, again, they're going to have to move really, really quickly, because they found out, rather like when they moved for Michael Edwards, he was talking to other clubs. We know that Bayern Munich are talking to Xabi Alonso about potentially becoming their manager. It's going to be a really interesting summer there as well at Liverpool."

Michael Edwards 'On Board' With Alonso

It's recently been confirmed that Edwards will be joining Liverpool once again in the summer in a CEO of football role, with Richard Hughes set to come in underneath him as sporting director. The duo will likely have a major say on who is going to become the next manager at Anfield, and it appears Edwards wouldn't be against the appointment of Alonso.

Journalist Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Edwards is 'on board' with the idea of bringing Alonso back to Merseyside as a replacement for Klopp. The Spaniard isn't the only name on their shortlist, with Brighton & Hove Albion's Roberto De Zerbi and Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim also being considered.

