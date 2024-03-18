Highlights Liverpool may have an edge in hiring Xabi Alonso due to Richard Hughes' relationship with his agent.

With Klopp departing, Liverpool are undergoing major changes in the backroom staff to prepare for a new manager.

Michael Edwards is reportedly interested in bringing Alonso to Liverpool, but they face competition from Bayern Munich.

Liverpool are looking to appoint Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso as a replacement for Jurgen Klopp, and journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT why the Reds could have an advantage in the race due to Richard Hughes' relationship with the Spanish coach's agent.

Klopp announced back in January that he would be heading through the exit door at Anfield at the end of the season, leaving the Merseyside outfit with plenty of time to find a replacement. Liverpool might have hoped to appoint the right people behind the scenes before stepping up their search for a new manager, and they're starting to make some major changes among their backroom team.

Jorg Schmadtke also opted to depart after Klopp had made the decision to leave, meaning the Reds needed to find a new sporting director. Michael Edwards was recently appointed as CEO of football, and they could now move on to bringing in a new manager ahead of next season.

Liverpool Face Competition for Alonso

Alonso is enjoying a sensational season in the Bundesliga with Leverkusen with his side standing an excellent chance of beating Bayern Munich to the title this term. The German outfit are yet to lose a game this campaign, and naturally, the Spanish manager is starting to attract the interest of other clubs around Europe.

Xabi Alonso - 2023/24 managerial stats Matches 38 Wins 33 Draws 5 Losses 0 Points per match 2.74 Correct as of 18/03/2024

Sources have recently confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool are preparing an offer to bring Alonso back to Anfield, with the 42-year-old previously plying his trade on Merseyside as a player. However, the Reds are set to face competition from Bayern, with the Bundesliga champions confirming that Thomas Tuchel will be leaving the club at the end of the season.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool need to act fast in order to secure Alonso's signature due to other clubs showing an interest. Alonso will have a difficult decision to make in the summer, with two of his former clubs, Bayern and Liverpool, battling to appoint him as manager, while he could be considering continuing his project with Leverkusen.

Journalist Bence Bocsak recently claimed that Alonso's agent has a strong relationship with Richard Hughes having appointed Andoni Iraola, another of his clients, at Bournemouth. Hughes is set to follow Edwards through the door at Anfield after it was confirmed he would be leaving the Cherries at the end of the campaign.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bayer Leverkusen are the only unbeaten team in Europe's top five leagues this season.

Ben Jacobs - Liverpool Could Have Advantage in Alonso Race

Jacobs has suggested that the appointment of Hughes could give the Reds a slight advantage when looking to convince Alonso to join the club at the end of the campaign. The journalist adds that Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim also ranks highly on Liverpool's data research, so he could be a name to keep an eye on. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"Liverpool have built their executive leadership team now, of which naturally, Edwards and Hughes are a big part. The next step is the managerial search rather than any more senior executives coming in. I think that it's clear that Xabi Alonso remains the leading candidate for Liverpool. But Ruben Amorim has scored very highly on the data research that they've done. Perhaps the slight advantage of Hughes is that Alonso's agent is the same as Andoni Iraolo. However, I wouldn't read too much into that because Alonso is his own man and will make his own decisions rather than the agent pushing him in any direction. But it's just worth noting that link on the side."

Edwards Also Keen on Alonso

With Liverpool making changes behind the scenes at Anfield, they will have to ensure that all members of the board are on the same page when it comes to appointing a new manager. The whole club need to be pointing in the same direction, so the whole backroom team should be in full agreement about the potential appointment of Alonso.

Journalist Dean Jones has previously told GIVEMESPORT that Edwards is 'on board' with bringing Alonso to the club. The respected reporter claims that convincing the Leverkusen boss to make the move to Anfield is likely to be his initial objective when he begins his role.

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt