Liverpool have shortlisted Xabi Alonso as one of their managerial targets ahead of the summer, and journalist Ben Jacobs has provided an update on their pursuit to GIVEMESPORT, suggesting that Bayer Leverkusen are denying any contract from Bayern Munich, who are also interested in the Spanish coach.

The Merseyside club will be forced to find a new manager in time for next season after Jurgen Klopp announced that he would be departing in the summer. The Reds have plenty of time to search for a replacement, after the German manager informed Liverpool of his decision with plenty of time remaining before the end of the campaign.

Alonso has been identified as a prime target for the Merseyside outfit, but they are likely to face hefty competition considering the phenomenal job he's done with Leverkusen this season. If the Spanish coach is considering a move elsewhere, then Liverpool will need to ensure they have a host of alternative targets.

Bayern Munich and Liverpool Pushing for Alonso

A report from Florian Plettenberg back in February claimed that Alonso is open to joining Bayern Munich at the end of the campaign. The 42-year-old doesn't have a release clause in his contract, so Leverkusen are likely to hold all the cards in negotiations. Plettenberg has claimed that it could cost up to £21m to prise Alonso away from the Bundesliga leaders.

Xabi Alonso's managerial record for the 2023/24 campaign Matches 35 Won 30 Drawn 5 Lost 0 Goals for 101 Goals against 26 Points per match 2.71 Correct as of 08/03/2024

BILD journalist Christian Falk has suggested that Alonso hasn't made a decision on his future as of yet, with Liverpool and Bayern interested in their former midfielder. Alonso is yet to open negotiations with any club, and Falk has claimed that he's given no indication as to which side he would prefer to join at the end of the term.

Journalist Jacobs has previously told GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool are confident that they can tempt the Leverkusen boss with a move to Anfield, despite interest from Bayern. However, the respected reporter adds that it's not an 'absolute given' that he arrives at Anfield in the summer, but the Merseyside club believe they have a realistic chance of securing his signature.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bayer Leverkusen are the only unbeaten team in Europe's top five leagues this season.

Ben Jacobs - Alonso Focusing on Leverkusen

Jacobs has suggested that Leverkusen have denied any contact or formal approach from any club, and he believes Alonso will be respectful to the German side by informing them of any proposal. The journalist adds that the Spanish manager is focusing on Leverkusen as it stands and doesn't want to be distracted by outside noise. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"Yeah, so the first thing to say is that Leverkusen deny any contact or formal approach and I think that Alonso will be very respectful. If he does get an approach, the first people that he'll tell are Leverkusen. So Alonso is very focused at the moment on Leverkusen, who are unbeaten, 10 points clear at the top of the Bundesliga, and he doesn't want any distractions. Bayern arguably is the biggest distraction because they're the ones that are closest to Leverkusen. So I expect Alonso, should he get an approach, to deflect and keep clubs waiting a little bit so as not to distract from a key part of Leverkusen's season."

Liverpool Have Alternatives to Alonso

With Bayern clearly pushing to tempt Alonso with a move to the Allianz Arena, Liverpool will be forced to draw up a shortlist of alternative candidates in case their former midfielder opts to stay in Germany. Other sides could also enter the race, and despite the Reds being confident they can secure his signature, there's certainly no guarantee.

Journalist Jacobs has also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim and Brighton & Hove Albion's Roberto De Zerbi are other names who are on their list. Both managers could be difficult to prise away from their respective clubs, so the Merseyside outfit might need a lengthy shortlist of coaches capable of replacing Klopp.

Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann also reportedly ranks well on Liverpool's data model, and he could be available after Euro 2024 after signing a short-term deal with his country.

