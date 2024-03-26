Highlights Xabi Alonso's focus is on leading Bayern Leverkusen to Bundesliga triumph and has changed his view on potential moves to other clubs.

Liverpool's interest in Alonso may have been influenced by speculations about Jurgen Klopp's departure, but his current priority is Leverkusen.

With Leverkusen on track to win the league title, Alonso is focused as it stands despite considering his options earlier in the season.

Liverpool are keen on bringing Xabi Alonso to the club, and Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has now provided an update on the situation, suggesting that everything has changed over the last few months, with the Spanish manager having a realistic chance of winning the Bundesliga.

Alonso is leading Bayer Leverkusen to an unlikely German league title with Bayern Munich currently 10 points behind in the race to finish on top. It's no surprise that clubs are beginning to battle to secure his signature, with Leverkusen yet to lose a game in all competitions this term.

Alonso's View has Changed Since December

Leverkusen could win the treble

Speaking on CaughtOffside's The Debrief podcast, Romano has provided an update on the Alonso situation. The Italian journalist suggested that in November/December time, the Spanish manager was seriously considering his options, but since then, he's been heavily focused on ending the season strong with Leverkusen, performing a bit of a U-turn in terms of his view on his future...

"My information is that around November/December, Xabi Alonso started to consider some opportunities. The interest from Bayern was already there, then someone at Liverpool already knew about the possibility of Jurgen Klopp leaving so they started enquiring about how the contract and release clause of Xabi Alonso works, when it will be possible to activate the clause. Around November/December, there were some contacts to understand the situation but then from December to now the situation completely changed in Bundesliga. Bayer Leverkusen understood they had the biggest chance to win this league… also in Europa League and domestic cup they are doing very well. The idea at Bayer Leverkusen is to keep going and it’s the same for Xabi Alonso. They don’t want any distractions."

In the early stages of 2023, Alonso appeared to have been seriously considering his options, but as the campaign has gone on, the former Real Madrid midfielder has the opportunity to make history for the German outfit. The 44-year-old is likely to have a host of clubs vying for his signature in the summer if he wants to seek a new challenge, so there is no need to rush into a decision before the end of the campaign.

Xabi Alonso - 2023/24 managerial stats Matches 38 Wins 33 Draws 5 Losses 0 Points per match 2.74 Correct as of 26/03/2024

Alonso, De Zerbi, Amorim are on the list

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Liverpool are now at the stage of negotiations where they are reaching out to clubs and managers regarding potential replacements. The Reds are moving to the next step in what is a crucial decision for their future, replacing a manager who has achieved almost everything there is to achieve in club management.

Roberto De Zerbi, Ruben Amorim, and Alonso are on the list of names who the Merseyside outfit could turn to, and they will need multiple options in place with clubs like Bayern Munich also searching for a manager. The Bundesliga side announced earlier in the campaign that Thomas Tuchel would be departing at the end of the season, so Bayern will be competing in a similar poor to Liverpool in terms of a new manager.

