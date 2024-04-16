Highlights Xabi Alonso ruled himself out of running to be Liverpool manager, committing to Bayer Leverkusen for next season.

Rudy Galetti says Alonso's next club is likely to be Real Madrid when he does leave the Bundesliga club.

Alonso has the idea of replacing Carlo Ancelotti at the Bernabeu.

As the carousel of manager names continue to swirl around Liverpool ahead of Jurgen Klopp's exit, one top contender has already ruled himself out of the running. Former Reds midfielder Xabi Alonso has committed to another season at Bayer Leverkusen, and that was before his team were crowned Bundesliga champions over the weekend. They're the first team in 11 years to beat Bayern Munich to the German top flight crown.

But there are still questions over Alonso's medium-to-short term future. Many still think he could be a Liverpool manager one day, even if he's not Jurgen Klopp's immediate successor with the Reds identifying him as their top target before he decided to remain in Germany.

That looks like it could be Sporting's Ruben Amorim. While Alonso is staying in Germany for now, journalist Rudy Galetti says the Spaniard has already plotted out his next club.

Alonso the 'True Heir' to Ancelotti

He's off to Real Madrid, says Galetti

Galetti has told TribalFootball that Alonso will spend another year at Bayer Leverkusen before replacing Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid. He committed his short-term future to Leverkusen after interest from both Bayern Munich and Liverpool, but has the Spanish capital firmly in his sights.

Alonso and his camp have already had "numerous contacts" with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez ahead of a potential move, with "minimal distance" between the two sides over a verbal agreement. Alonso is said to be "really convinced" by the project at Madrid, where he will have some of the most talented young players in European football in his squad.

"However, the choice of the Spanish manager was predictable, especially in light of the scenario that will happen next year," Galetti wrote. "Xabi Alonso, in fact, has already his career path well in mind: another year at Bayer Leverkusen and then he can become the true heir of Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid.

"Not for nothing, numerous contacts directly with president Florentino Perez have already taken place and, although there is still more than a year to go, the distance to reaching a first verbal agreement is very minimal. Xabi Alonso is really convinced by the Spanish club's project which - in addition to great quality - is increasingly based on the valorisation of the most talented young players in the world and this represents a great stimulus for the Spanish manager."

Alonso's Real Madrid History

During his playing career, Alonso joined Real Madrid from Liverpool in the summer of 2009. During his time at the Bernabeu, he made 236 appearances. He won both La Liga and the Champions League with Los Galacticos, as well as the Copa del Rey (x2) and the Supercopa de España. He also won individual awards for best La Liga midfielder and earned his place in one Champions League team of the season.

Ironically, his spell at Madrid came either side of spells at Liverpool and Bayern Munich. He won the Champions League and FA Cup at Liverpool, and the Bundesliga three times in Munich.