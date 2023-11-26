Highlights Liverpool are considering Xabi Alonso as a potential successor for Jurgen Klopp, who could be an upgrade on Steven Gerrard at Anfield.

Alonso's success as the head coach of Bayer Leverkusen has impressed observers on Merseyside, with journalist Dean Jones suggesting he has an "unbelievable mind" for coaching.

The Reds need to address the futures of several players ahead of the 2024 winter transfer window, including Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool could potentially appoint a Steven Gerrard upgrade if they approach Bayer Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso to be Jurgen Klopp’s successor at Anfield. Journalist Dean Jones provides his verdict on the latter’s suitability for the post.

The Reds have been managed by their current German head coach since 2015 and are in no rush to see him depart Merseyside after a sustained period of success during his tenure.

However, Liverpool must plan for Klopp’s eventual exit and could focus on successful ex-players or young promising managers. The Anfield outfit are currently in a transitional phase under their current manager, who is looking to build a side capable of challenging for regular honours once again.

Klopp’s future at Liverpool

In April 2022, Liverpool confirmed that Klopp had signed a new contract with the club, which sees his deal extended until the summer of 2026. The German was appointed Reds manager in October 2015 after the sacking of Brendan Rodgers.

Since then, Klopp has won everything he could have dreamed of, notably securing the club’s sixth Champions League title in 2019 and their first league title in 30 years during the 2019/20 campaign. During his eight-year spell at Anfield, the 56-year-old also won the FA Cup, Carabao Cup, Club World Cup, Super Cup, and Community Shield.

However, Klopp’s future at Liverpool beyond the expiry of his current deal is anyone’s guess. There have been suggestions that the former Borussia Dortmund head coach would like to return to Germany after his tenure on Merseyside. This would indicate that Klopp could be tempted to see out his contract, which would take him to his 60th birthday, before returning to his native Germany.

Liverpool will have plans in place regarding the legend’s successor. Steven Gerrard had been earmarked by supporters to replace Klopp, having guided Rangers to their first Scottish Premiership title in ten years during the 2020/21 season. But an uninspiring spell in charge of Aston Villa resulted in his sacking and his stock being lessened. Gerrard now manages Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ettifaq, who currently sit seventh in the country’s top flight.

Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen CEO Fernando Carro has confirmed that head coach Alonso has no release clause in his contract allowing him to join one of his former clubs. Journalist Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT (18th November) that the former Liverpool midfielder is turning heads internally at Anfield. Alonso has guided Leverkusen to the top of the Bundesliga after 11 matches of the 2023/24 season in Germany.

Dean Jones on Alonso

Jones has claimed that Alonso seems to have an “unbelievable” mind when it comes to coaching after his start to life in top-level management with Leverkusen. The 41-year-old is gaining attention from some of Europe’s top clubs following recent achievements. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“I think it's really interesting and promising from a Liverpool point of view that they have something like this to consider now. For a long time, it's looked like if they want an emotional attachment, that would always be Gerrard. I think that Alonso’s emergence has shown that that doesn't necessarily have to be the case and that they can have the emotional pool of somebody who's played for the club but also has an unbelievable mind when it comes to coaching. Alonso does seem to be a step up on Gerrard in that sense.”

Liverpool transfer news

With 2024 quickly approaching, Liverpool must be considering their transfer options heading towards the winter transfer window. Concerningly, Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT earlier this month (18th November) that forward Mohamed Salah ‘will get a giant offer’ to leave Anfield in the new year.

In September 2023, it was reported that Liverpool were offered £215m to sell the Egypt international to Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad. The Reds rejected a move, but the 31-year-old’s Saudi vultures don’t seem to have stopped circling.

Meanwhile, 90min has reported that Barcelona are interested in signing former midfielder Thiago Alcantara from the Anfield outfit. The 32-year-old hasn’t played a competitive fixture for the Reds this season. However, Gavi’s season-ending knee injury could create a space for the La Masia academy product at Camp Nou.

In alternative news, Football Insider reports that Liverpool are the leading club pushing the Premier League to resolve Manchester City’s financial fair play case. The Reds want a verdict to be released before the 2024/25 season starts. Liverpool and City have been in a tight race for the Premier League title several times in recent years.

