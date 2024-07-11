Highlights Liverpool eye Lille's Leny Yoro as Joel Matip exits and Van Dijk's future remains uncertain.

Reds face competition from Real Madrid and Man Utd for 18-year-old centre-back.

Romano hints at Liverpool's interest, but Real Madrid currently leads the race for Yoro.

Liverpool are eyeing a move for Lille’s wantaway centre-back Leny Yoro this summer amid competition from Manchester United and Real Madrid and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, while speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, has suggested that Arne Slot and his entourage have talked to his agents, despite not tabling a genuine bid.

The Merseysiders, who are preparing for their first Jurgen Klopp-less season since 2014/15, are looking to bolster their options in central defence after Joel Matip’s unfortunate exit. Adding to that, the uncertainty hanging over the head of club captain Virgil van Dijk has ramped up their interest in potential replacements this summer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In 2023/24, Liverpool kept the third-best defensive record in the Premier League, having conceded just 41 goals in 38 games.

Liverpool Latest: Leny Yoro

Real Madrid and Man Utd also interested

Yoro is still just 18 years of age but is earning a flurry of interest from some of the biggest clubs across the continent and what could prevent the Reds from snaring a deal with the young Frenchman is that Yoro is keen on a move to the fabled Santiago Bernabeu. The Spanish behemoths are not willing to shell out a hefty fee for the defender, however.

Liverpool’s fierce rivals Manchester United have agreed a deal worth €50 million (£42m) for the teenage sensation, though the figure could rise to €60 million (£5m), though that hasn’t stopped the one-time Premier League winners from investing time on making a move for Yoro.

Interestingly, Slot and his team remain ‘confident’ that they are able to leapfrog the Red Devils in the race for the Saint-Maurice-born gem. The Dutch boss is still yet to make his first addition to his roster in what will be remembered as his first summer in the Premier League but is keen to add new faces in a bid to strengthen his search for silverware in 2024/25.

Romano: Liverpool Have Spoken to Yoro’s Agents

Not official approach made as yet

When quizzed whether Liverpool are working on any transfer business behind the scenes, Romano insisted they are considering ‘several possibilities’ but are keeping all proceedings private as they usually do.

In terms of Yoro, the Italian football insider suggested that the Reds are under the assumption that Real Madrid are in the driving seat as things stand - hence why they haven’t made a proposal. That said, they have spoken to his agents over a prospective move to Anfield. Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano said:

“For sure they are. They are considering several possibilities. For example, they've been interested for weeks for Leny Yoro, but they knew that Real Madrid were in control of the situation. This is why they didn't send the proposal, but they spoke to the agents of the player.”

Luis Diaz’s Anfield Future is Uncertain

Time on Merseyside could be cut short

While many Liverpool supporters are solely focused on incomings, there are questions being raised over the output and, therefore, the future of Colombia international Luis Diaz, whose Anfield contract expires in the summer of 2027, per The Athletic.

The left winger, 27, has become a vital cog of Liverpool’s success in recent years, having notched 24 strikes and 13 assists in his 98-game Reds career, but could be set to cut his time on Merseyside short this summer.

Diaz's 23/24 Premier League Stats vs Liverpool Squad Metric Output Squad Rank Minutes 2,646 2nd Goals 8 =4th Assists 5 =4th Shots per game 2.5 3rd Key passes per game 1.7 4th Dribbles per game 1.8 1st Overall rating 7.09 =6th

Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are both keen admirers of Diaz. So much so that the former Porto man was set to meet with La Blaugrana chiefs in June over a potential summer move, while he is also being targeted by the ever-growing Saudi Pro League revelation.

