Highlights Liverpool confident in securing centre-back Leny Yoro.

Manchester United have agreed a fee for the defender.

Liverpool also eyeing winger Gordon amid uncertainty over Diaz, with Manchester City posing stiff competition for his services.

Liverpool are confident of beating Manchester United to the signing of Lille centre-back Leny Yoro, according to the ever-reliable Ben Jacobs, as Arne Slot eyes the first signing of his Anfield tenure ever since being officially appointed their boss in June.

Both Premier League clubs are dipping their toes into the centre-back market this summer after the respective departures of Joel Matip and Raphael Varane and, as a result, could become embroiled in a race for the Frenchman’s signature this summer.

In terms of Slot and Co, the Dutchman’s first summer at the club could set them up perfectly to kick-start the post-Jurgen Klopp era - and Yoro, described as a "world-class talent" by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig, could be the first new face through the door.

Liverpool ‘Confident’ of Leapfrogging Man Utd in Yoro Race

Defender still set on Real Madrid move

Yoro, still just 18 years of age, has been subject to a bid from the 13-time Premier League champions - but whether he’ll be Old Trafford-bound this summer remains unknown with a litany of clubs interested in his signature.

Still enticed by the prospect of joining Real Madrid’s star-studded set-up, Manchester United have agreed a deal - worth €50 million (£42 million) - for the sought-after Frenchman, a figure that could rise to €60 million (£51 million).

Despite that, Jacobs - speaking on Playback - has suggested that by virtue of Yoro’s openness to a move to England’s top division, Liverpool are under the assumption that they could win the race for his signature.

“If they think they can get Yoro because he’s open to the Premier League, Liverpool will move, even though it appears Man United are ahead of Liverpool. Liverpool, if they enter the race, feel as though they’re actually in front of Manchester United.

That said, reputable journalist Jacobs revealed that Liverpool are not willing to embark in any negotiations with Yoro’s Ligue 1 employers or lodge a formal approach unless they feel that a move is of good value.

“They’re just not going to engage in any negotiation or formal bid with Lille unless they feel it’s worth their while.”

Yoro, van Dijk, Konate - 23/24 League Stats Statistic Yoro van Dijk Konate Minutes 2,672 3,178 1,571 Goals/Assists 2/0 2/2 0/0 Pass success rate (%) 92.2 91.5 88 Tackles per game 1.1 1.1 1.6 Interceptions per game 1.1 1.1 0.9 Clearances per game 3 3.9 2.3 Overall rating 6.74 7.15 6.84

Liverpool Face Competition in Anthony Gordon Race

Manchester City among those interested in the Englishman

With Luis Diaz’s future on Merseyside hanging in the balance, Liverpool are also eyeing left-wing reinforcements. When available, the aforementioned Colombian has been the Reds’ first-choice on the left flank since his arrival, but the club are weighing up whether he is their long-term answer, per The Athletic.

As such, Newcastle United and England ace Anthony Gordon - formerly of Everton - is of interest to the Anfield-based outfit, though Football Insider has now revealed that Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City will provide stern competition for the winger’s services.

Gordon, 23, played a starring role for Eddie Howe and Co last season, notching 12 goals and 11 assists in 48 appearances across all competitions. Currently on international duty with England at Euro 2024, a decision over his future is expected to be made post-tournament.

