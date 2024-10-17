Liverpool youngster Luca Stephenson has called Luis Diaz ‘one of the best wingers in the world’ after facing the Colombian in pre-season training.

Speaking to the Liverpool Echo, the 20-year-old, currently on loan at Dundee United, praised Diaz, who has enjoyed a strong start to the season under Arne Slot, scoring five goals in his first seven Premier League appearances.

Stephenson admitted he was ‘outraged’ by the quality of Liverpool’s first-team squad on his return to pre-season training and revealed he wasn’t particularly looking forward to facing Diaz in a 90-minute behind-closed-doors match.

Diaz’s impressive start to the season has also earned praise from Liverpool icon Jamie Carragher, who admitted that the 27-year-old has proven him wrong with his fantastic form.

The Sky Sports pundit had previously thought that Liverpool should sign a replacement for Diaz due to his injury struggles at Anfield.

Luis Diaz Praised by Luca Stephenson

‘One of the best wingers in the world’

Stephenson, speaking to the Liverpool Echo, praised Diaz after facing him in pre-season training under Arne Slot:

“The quality in the first team is outrageous really, isn't it? You train against Luis Diaz, Fabio Carvalho was still there, those players were playing down the left and are running at you in training... I would look forward to it but think 'jeez, this is going to be a hard session!'. “But it stands you in good stead because now I'm thinking if I can get through a 90-minute in-house game against Luis Diaz, then I can have full confidence playing against anybody as he's one of the best wingers in the world.”

Diaz has bounced back after a challenging season under Jurgen Klopp, where he managed just eight league goals in 37 appearances.

The 27-year-old also missed over half of the previous season due to a knee injury, sitting out a total of 21 Premier League matches.

Diaz’s recent form has fuelled speculation that Liverpool are preparing a new contract with improved terms for the Colombian, who currently earns £55,000 per week at Anfield.

Luis Diaz Liverpool Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 7 Goals 5 Assists 1 Shots per 90 3.00 Expected goals per 90 0.54 Progressive carries per 90 4.60 Minutes played 446

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 17-10-24.