Highlights Determining who to keep, loan, or sell will be a time-consuming task for Arne Slot at Liverpool.

Slot must build on Klopp's youth faith to guide the squad back to top form, with support from Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes.

Fortunately, the club have plenty of exciting prospects and some of them will be given the chance to impress in pre-season.

Taking precedence in Arne Slot's to-do list when he starts his Liverpool tenancy; the task of determining who he wants to keep, loan, and sell, will, in all likelihood, prove to be a long-winded enterprise taking him right up until the start of the 2024/25 Premier League season.

His predecessor, Jurgen Klopp, put faith in youth and seized control of the substratum of a squad rebuild last term to ensure the club was in the best possible condition for his heir to inherit continued success. But there is still a lot of work to do before the Reds return to their best again, after re-establishing themselves as a Champions League outfit in the 2023/24 campaign was the first step in a long and winding staircase to the club's dizzily tall ambitions for the future.

The former Feyenoord boss won't be left to his own devices during the process, though. With Michael Edwards making his bombshell return to Liverpool as the club's chief executive of football, and new sporting director Richard Hughes following closely behind, Liverpool's structural transformation is expected to be the jewel in the crown of Slot's impending reign. Nevertheless, it is up to the current players to stake their claim as important assets to the new-look hierarchy, with a fresh set of ideas bringing forth potential rise and ruin for each player in the present squad.

For players like Conor Bradley, Jarell Quansah, and Jayden Danns - who were all breakthrough players under Klopp last term - it will be a matter of picking up where they left things with their previous head coach. Elsewhere, pre-season will allow other unheralded youngsters to assert their worth to their new manager - paving the way to preparations for the next campaign where jeopardy is at record levels following nine years of steady comfort. But now that Klopp's safety blanket is removed, it is expected that a new school of boyish talent will emerge under Slot.

Sepp van den Berg

22 years old

It's no secret that Liverpool are prioritising a central defender in this summer's transfer window. Ibrahima Konate has proven incapable of staying fit for long periods of time, and Joel Matip's departure after eight years at the club, means that Slot will no doubt be in the hunt for a more reliable option to partner Virgil Van Dijk in the heart of defence.

Marc Guehi and Willian Pacho are among the names mooted to burst through Anfield's revolving doors. However, a far cheaper alternative to the void left by Matip is promoting Sepp van den Berg to the first-team roster. The Dutchman could be the perfect answer to his compatriot's transfer headache, and after five years at the club - with just four senior appearances to his name - he shone on loan at Mainz last term to vindicate his long-term value to the Reds.

Still just 22, the Dutch defender has years ahead of him to improve. Nevertheless, he already impressed by having ranked among the best defenders around in certain key metrics last season; winning the second-most aerial duels in the Bundesliga and ranking in the top 10 for his duel success rate. His aerial prowess also saw him post a higher-than-average goal threat, scoring three times.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Van den Berg clocked in as the fourth-fastest defender in the Bundesliga last season, having hit a top speed of 34.78km/h. Moreover, he stood out in averaging more aerial duels won per 90 minutes (5.6) than any defender to clock 1,000 or more minutes in Europe’s top five leagues, with Van Dijk being second (4.7).

Slot will be looking to see how Van den Berg's qualities translate into a possession-oriented team expected to dominate most fixtures. His passing figures at Mainz were naturally underwhelming, and Liverpool will need to see evidence that he has that side to his game during pre-season.

Fabio Carvalho

21 years old

In more ways than one, Fabio Carvalho's situation under Klopp mirrored the aforementioned Sepp van den Berg. While neither of them are no longer considered young as such, they both arrived at Anfield with high ceilings they are yet to reach. Be that as it may, they will also both return to the club off the back of successful loan spells with a sense of new hope that they can impress Slot and stake a claim on the side.

Speaking to the Liverpool Echo before the Reds' incoming manager was confirmed, the 21-year-old expressed his optimism for the future and made clear his intentions to fight for a place at Anfield. He said:

“The way I see it, it’s a fresh start. Not just for me, but obviously whoever comes in. It’ll be a fresh start for me, and for the likes of Tyler [Morton] as well. We’ve just got to take the chances that come. Really grasp it and take it with both hands. We have spoken [about the summer]. Especially after the news came out about Jurgen. "We just spoke about what could potentially change at the club. Ultimately, it’s a fresh start for both of us. We’ll just go back there with nothing to lose and everything to gain. Obviously I want to break into the Liverpool first-team squad.”

Scoring nine times and providing two assists in 20 Championship games last term will stand the Portuguese attacking midfielder in good stead under Slot after narrowly missing out on the playoffs with Hull City. This summer is the perfect platform for Carvalho to mend a fractured relationship with the club and bear healthy competition for a starting spot in midfield or attack, with the 21-year-old up to the job of various positions also a standout reason why his services could be valued.

Luke Chambers

19 years old

A player who has been at the club since the age of six realised a dream last September when he made his Liverpool debut in the Carabao Cup win over Leicester City. A month later, he was given his first start, in the Europa League rout of Toulouse. And with Andy Robertson desperately needing backup as he approaches his autumn years, young Luke Chambers could yet have his dreams become a lot glossier over the next few months as Slot casts his undivided attention over the left-back department.

Spending the second half of the 2023/24 campaign on loan at League One side Wigan Athletic, Chambers cemented his place in Shaun Maloney's setup, starting 18 league games, contributing to four goals. During this time, the Preston-born defender showcased his attacking prowess and immense qualities when challenged with one-on-one defending - something which could prove invaluable to Slot's dominating, high risk - and even higher reward - system.

Chambers, in that essence, will go down as another young Red who will keep his new manager's eyes away from unnecessary external investment. But with Calum Scanlon also of the same age and position as him, the 19-year-old is likely to find his rivals to Robertson's big boots within the academy he originally broke free from.

Trey Nyoni

16 years old

Trey Nyoni was born in 2007. For readers of a certain age, that's enough to be the final nail in the coffin to the realisation that their youths are well and truly done and dusted. But for the 16-year-old - who would have become the Reds' youngest-ever Premier League debutant had he leaped from the bench in the 3-0 win over Brentford last November - his salad days haven't even begun.

He might not have featured back then, but the darting run Klopp made toward him at full-time to offer him some key advice allowed eagle-eyed fans a glimpse into how highly the kid was rated by their German leader. The affection was palpable, and, in February, he came off the bench against Southampton to become the Reds' youngest player to feature in the FA Cup at 16 years, 243 days old. His manager was stunned by his efforts, telling the press after the game:

“We should not forget that Trey came on as well – what a player he is! Oh my God."

It's quickly becoming common knowledge among those close to Liverpool that age is but a number for Nyoni, who scored a stoppage-time winner against Everton on his under-18s debut. This should’ve been the moment that made it clear he was special. But if it wasn’t, his absolute highlight reel of a debut season most certainly has. The kid is a joke, and he doesn't look out of place after being introduced to the U21 squad, where most of his opponents are at least three or four years older than him.

Ben Doak

18 years old

Ben Doak suffered a knee injury that required surgery halfway through last term. But despite hardly featuring in Klopp's last year in charge, the ear-splitting noise surrounding his recent return speaks volumes of how onlookers view the young Scotsman. At just 18-years-old, Doak has already garnered comparisons such as that of Wayne Rooney, while many believe he could be his nation's breakout star at EURO 2024 after the raw-talented winger was called up to Steve Clarke's provisional 28-man squad.

Noticeably inspired by the direct, explosive playing style of teammates Luis Diaz and Mo Salah, Doak is a young and excitable forward who prides himself on being a nuisance to any full-back, with his speed and tricky dribbling just two feathers in his cap that lean towards the brightest of futures.

The teenage sensation had a wonderful pre-season outing just over 12 months ago, and it's not too far wrong for anyone to suggest he will almost definitely be in and around the first-team if he can replicate his form this time around. Doak already moves with an experienced grace about him - yet, he only stepped into adulthood seven months ago.