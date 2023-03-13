Liverpool could sign up to two centre-backs during the upcoming summer transfer window, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The Reds have been well below their best throughout the current campaign, and their frailties in defence have been one of the major contributing factors to their struggles.

Liverpool news – Centre-backs

Last season, Liverpool were competing on four fronts as they went in search of a historic achievement only to fall short in the Premier League and Champions League.

But Jurgen Klopp’s charges have been unable to maintain those levels this time around, and the drop-off in defensive standards has been clear for all to see.

Liverpool leaked just 26 goals in their 38 top-flight fixtures throughout 2022/23, yet they surpassed that tally after just 20 outings this season.

Individuals such as Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk have arguably come under the most criticism for their performances as the reigning FA Cup holder have toiled in recent months.

What has Jacobs said about Liverpool?

When quizzed over Liverpool’s possible future plans in the transfer market as they look to address their leaky backline, Jacobs disclosed that he can envisage Klopp signing multiple defenders.

In an interview with GMS, he said: “I can see Liverpool signing a centre-back, perhaps even two.

“You can make an argument, even if they don't become an instant partnership, that Liverpool need a left-sided centre-back and a right-sided centre-back, which is why I think we're seeing a high volume of names being linked.”

Who could Liverpool sign?

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Liverpool ‘explored conditions’ of a potential deal for RB Leipzig’s Josko Gvardiol in the January transfer window.

Manchester City and Chelsea are also said to be keen on the Croatia international, though, and he’s expected to be one of the most in-demand players over the coming months.

Meanwhile, according to Football Insider, Liverpool are also ‘tracking’ Chelsea youngster Levi Colwill after an impressive 18 months out on loan.

The 20-year-old helped Huddersfield Town reach the Championship play-offs last season and has continued to shine for Brighton & Hove Albion this time around.

Jacobs has also previously informed GMS that Eintracht Frankfurt’s Evan Ndicka is another potential option for Liverpool as Klopp looks to overhaul his options at the heart of defence.